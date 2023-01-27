Skip to main content

New Dawg Report: Jacob Lane

What are the Huskies getting in the local edge rusher?

When Kalen DeBoer arrived at Washington, one of the first problems he needed to fix was in-state recruiting. And while there's still a long way to go on that front, he made some improvements, getting three of the top 10 players in the state to sign with the Huskies.

Ranked 10th in the state is Jacob Lane, a 6'5, 230-pound edge rusher from Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. Lane is an incredibly athletic player who was utilized all over the formation on both sides of the ball in high school.

When he gets to Washington, the first thing he's going to have to do is put on weight. If he can retain his athleticism at somewhere between 255-260 pounds, he's going to be a weapon along the defensive line for the Huskies. With his ability to play standing up or with his hand in the dirt, he's a versatile piece for the coaching staff to utilize.

Lane's tape shows a quick first step, and while his pass rush moves need work, all the flashes of a Power 5 edge rusher are there. With a few years working on technique and hand fighting, he has the tools to eventually break into Washington's rotation and eventually compete for a starting spot on the edge.

The Husky edge group is going to be one of the best in the country in 2023, so unless Lane comes in and takes the coaching staff by storm, fans probably won't see much of him in his first year on campus. Washington's coaching staff has done a great job developing edge rushers, as redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw improved in leaps and bounds during his first year on campus, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Lane took a similar route during his freshman year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Roman Tomashoff of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @rtomashoff34 or @UWFanNation

Have a question? Message me on Twitter!

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Kaleb Edwards has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer 2 TEs in One Day, Including Sacramento-Area Recruit

By Dan Raley
Upland High cornerback Trestin Castro has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Husky Offer Ballhawking Cornerback from Davises' SoCal High School

By Dan Raley
Keyon Menifield and Braxton Meah battle ASU's Duke Brennan for the ball.
Basketball

Huskies Overcome Horrendous Start, Blow 14-Point Lead, Win in OT

By Dan Raley
Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 5.00.45 PM
Football

The 1861 Foundation Takes A Different Approach to NIL

By Roman Tomashoff
Devoux Ma'a Tuataga now has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

One Play Alone Should Have Been Enough for Utah Recruit to Earn UW Offer

By Dan Raley
AJ Ia (14) has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Scholarship to SoCal Tight End Player with Extremely Short Name

By Dan Raley
Koren Johnson and Noah Williams try to beat Utah's Rollie Worster to the ball.
Basketball

UW Basketball Limps Into Arizona Series With No Buzz or Clear Direction

By Dan Raley
Kennedy Urlacher has a UW football offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Scholarship to Next-Generation Urlacher

By Dan Raley