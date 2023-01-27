New Dawg Report: Jacob Lane

When Kalen DeBoer arrived at Washington, one of the first problems he needed to fix was in-state recruiting. And while there's still a long way to go on that front, he made some improvements, getting three of the top 10 players in the state to sign with the Huskies.

Ranked 10th in the state is Jacob Lane, a 6'5, 230-pound edge rusher from Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. Lane is an incredibly athletic player who was utilized all over the formation on both sides of the ball in high school.

When he gets to Washington, the first thing he's going to have to do is put on weight. If he can retain his athleticism at somewhere between 255-260 pounds, he's going to be a weapon along the defensive line for the Huskies. With his ability to play standing up or with his hand in the dirt, he's a versatile piece for the coaching staff to utilize.

Lane's tape shows a quick first step, and while his pass rush moves need work, all the flashes of a Power 5 edge rusher are there. With a few years working on technique and hand fighting, he has the tools to eventually break into Washington's rotation and eventually compete for a starting spot on the edge.

The Husky edge group is going to be one of the best in the country in 2023, so unless Lane comes in and takes the coaching staff by storm, fans probably won't see much of him in his first year on campus. Washington's coaching staff has done a great job developing edge rushers, as redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw improved in leaps and bounds during his first year on campus, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Lane took a similar route during his freshman year.

