New Dawg Report: Jordan Whitney

Co-defensive coordinator William Inge went to work on the recruiting trail for Washington in 2023, securing commitments from two high school prospects and one transfer. Three-star linebacker Jordan Whitney committed as part of Kalen DeBoer's massive recruiting weekend at the end of June, where his staff earned 15 commitments from the 21 official visitors they hosted.

Since linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven graduated in 2018, Washington has struggled at the linebacker position. Edefuan Ulofoshio has been an excellent player, but has struggled with injuries over the last two years. Searching for a long-term answer, Inge did a great job rebuilding the room after former linebackers coach Bob Gregory secured one recruit at the position combined over his last two years.

The Huskies got a great player in Whitney. While he's a little undersized, he's everything that most teams are looking for in a modern middle linebacker. He has great speed, flies to the football, and understands how to shoot gaps since he played running back in high school.

Washington has some decent depth at linebacker coming into the 2023 season, and it could end up being their most improved position overall on defense. Banking on a fully healthy season from Ulofoshio, along with junior Alphonzo Tuputala, sophomore Carson Bruener, and transfer Ralen Goforth in the mix, the Huskies have a solid group manning the middle of the field.

So what does that mean for Whitney? He might not get a lot of run in 2023, but he could see some action on special teams. Washington needed a lot of help on special teams in 2022, and with his elite speed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him utilized in a few games covering kickoffs and punts.

Whenever Whitney does get his shot at linebacker, he's going to make an immediate impact. It might take a year or two before he sees regular snaps, but Inge got a good one in the Pacifica High School product.

