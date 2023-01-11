Skip to main content

New Dawg Report: Zachary Henning

What is Washington getting in its new offensive lineman from Colorado?

When Zach Henning committed to Washington in June over the likes of Utah, Kansas State, and Oregon State, it went relatively unnoticed nationally. And while the Grandview (Colo.) left tackle isn't one of the top-ranked recruits in Washington's class, he's an incredibly exciting prospect.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Henning has the prototypical frame to play tackle at the college level, but his elite first step and athleticism might make him better suited to play guard with the Huskies.

So what is it about Henning's film that makes him so exciting to watch? First of all, he loves to finish blocks, much like another Husky offensive lineman from Colorado, Roger Rosengarten. While Rosengarten's high school film is truly one of a kind, Henning displays a lot of traits similar to the Freshman All-American tackle.

In the run game, he's as nasty as they come, and displays smooth footwork when pulling across the formation. Henning also consistently wins his first block and gets to the second level with ease, creating chunk plays on the ground. 

Pass blocking is the most difficult thing for young offensive linemen to master, but Henning is advanced for his age in that area. While the clip below is from a camp and he isn't in pads, he displays an advanced knowledge of hand placement, countering pass rush moves, and how to use his feet in pass protection.

While Husky fans shouldn't expect to see Henning hit the field in 2023, or 2024 in all likelihood, but in those two years under strength coach Ron McKeefery and offensive line coach Scott Huff, he's going to develop into a premier player. Sitting behind talented interior linemen with similar playstyles like Geirean Hatchett and Gaard Memmelaar will also aid in his development, and whenever Henning hits the field, Husky fans should expect big things from the young lineman.

