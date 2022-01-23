New Mexico's Leading Rusher Will Transfer to UW

Aaron Dumas had a big day against Kalen DeBoer and Fresno State this past season.

At Fresno State, while Kalen DeBoer was saying goodbye to 17 seniors in November, a true freshman running back from New Mexico kept getting in the way of the festivities.

The Bulldogs easily won the Senior Day game 34-7, but the Lobos' Aaron Dumas shredded the Fresno State defense for 143 yards rushing and a short touchdown run on 23 carries, breaking off a 63-yard gainer.

On Sunday, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Dumas and DeBoer joined forces, with the tailback announcing he will transfer to the University of Washington. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Apparently, the Huskies can't get enough Texas running backs, with Dumas, an El Paso native, now giving them four on the roster. He joins Emeka Megwa from Fort Worth, Jay'Veon Sunday from Waco and Caleb Berry from Lufkin, all redshirt freshmen. Only Sunday has appeared in a game so far.

Overall, Dumas joins a group of six other scholarship running backs, yet just one, sophomore Taj Davis, has been a Husky starter, opening only against Washington State in the past Apple Cup.

Dumas, who has 4.55-second speed over the 40-yard dash, led the Lobos in rushing with 658 yards on 136 carries, averaging 4.8 yards a carry. He scored twice.

He appeared in 11 of 12 games for a 3-9 New Mexico team, sitting out the season finale against Utah State reportedly to rest. He started five times.

Aaron Dumas ran against Texas A&M. New Mexico

DeBoer actually recruited Dumas when he was at El Paso's Americas High School and was a Texas 6A first-team all-state selection as a junior in 2019. The running back rushed for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns that season, topping 100 yards in all 12 games he played.

Altogether, Dumas had 26 100-yard rushing games and scored 57 touchdowns on the ground in his pandemic-interrupted schoolboy career.

He is the third portal transfer addition for the Huskies since DeBoer took over, joining Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven