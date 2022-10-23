Newton Lifts Cal Game Out of Its Doldrums With Classic Catch and Run

On a night sadly lacking in offense, when what were once touchdowns suddenly became field goals, Richard Newton took it upon himself to return things to their natural order.

The University of Washington running back often has paid for his preferred physical style of play with resulting surgeries, rehabilitations and lengthy absences.

On Saturday night in Berkeley, however, Newton came up with a play that was classic Newton, all violent and unapologetic, and only the California Golden Bears got hurt by it.

Newton caught a 36-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. that proved to be the game-winner in the Huskies' 28-21 victory over California at Memorial Stadium, but it was much more than.

This was a subtle reminder of who this 6-foot, 212-pound running back has always threatened to be — a smaller Beast Mode — with the man himself, Marshawn Lynch, in attendance.

Richard Newton puts up a stop sign as Cal's Collin Gamble tries to bring him down. Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sport

Facing third-and-2 from the Cal 36 in the fourth quarter and the UW nursing a touchdown lead, Penix ever so patiently stood in the pocket. He looked left and then right.

He delivered a laser throw to a wide-open Newton standing near the right sideline at the 20 and then all the fun began.

Newton stiff-armed one Cal defender at the 17 and another at the 10. He left them prone on the artificial surface as he galloped into the end zone to put the UW ahead 28-14.

it was cool just to see him, first of all, just snag that ball," UW coach Kalen DeBoer said. "We all know Mike isn't throwing lobs out there for those guys. [He was] breaking tackles. Huge play for us, lot of momentum, big time for us.

DeBoer mostly knows about Newton only through reputation. The first-year Husky coach has had him on the field for just five games, and only in short spurts.

The self-described "violent" player recovered from knee surgery last season to get back on the field for the new coaching staff, only to get re-injured again, sit out the Arizona game and overcome that.

Two years ago against Arizona, Newton showed himself to be a big-play guy when he burst through the defense and went 54 yards untouched to score at the height of the pandemic.

Richard Newton resorts to a stiff arm to get Cal nickelback Collin Gamble off of him. Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

.Seemingly, it was a forbear of things to come, but the junior running back from Lancaster, California, butted heads with Jimmy Lake's staff and then blew a knew against UCLA 12 months ago, delaying his run to stardom.

Newton is rounding into explosive form again, just when the Huskies could use it as they try to finish strong for their new coach.

"It's always fun to see these guys who are fighting through adversity, and the injuries he's had — he's a fighter," DeBoer said.

Richard Newton, with Rome Odunze on his heels, offers an emotional reaction to his touchdown catch against Cal. Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3