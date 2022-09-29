No UW Football Coach Has Won His First 5 Games; DeBoer Has a Chance

Ignoring the fact most coaching changes typically require some rebuilding on the part of the new guy, Kalen DeBoer has guided the University of Washington football team to victory in each of his first four games — accomplishing something only three predecessors were able to do.

However, no Husky football leader has ever captured the first five games of his Montlake coaching career over 133 seasons of Husky football.

In 1902, James Knight guided the UW to a 4-0 start, but the then-Sun Dodgers lost to Multnomah Athletic Club 7-0 in Seattle.

The great Gil Dobie took over in 1908 and won his first four games — and he never lost even once in 61 outings over nine seasons — but he was saddled with a 6-6 tie at home by Washington State his fifth time out.

Finally, Chris Petersen guided the UW to a 4-0 record in his debut season in 2014, but he dropped his fifth game to Stanford 20-13 at home.

With a fifth victory over 4-0 UCLA on Friday night at the Rose Bowl in a nationally televised game, DeBoer can set a new standard for opening Husky football coaching excellence for all of the country to see.

Regardless of what takes place in this Pasadena match-up, no Husky coach has ever opened with four fairly decisive wins, of 11 points or more, until DeBoer came along.

His Huskies still haven't trailed at any point this season.

They've beaten opponents by 25 points per game on the average.

STANFORD PHOTO REPLAY The Washington football team had its way with the visiting Cardinal and photographer Skylar Lin was there to capture it. 10 Gallery 10 Images

While documenting this early season college football mastery, newly enrolled UW student and ace photographer Skylar Lin was on hand to take images of each of the first four games, all held at Husky Stadium.

He still hasn't photographed a losing effort. Without fail, the Huskies have been efficient and always in control. The Stanford game was no exception with the UW building leads of 17-0 and 30-7 and coasting.

Attached is another Lin photo gallery of happy Huskies, of players who don't think they can be beat, of guys now expecting unbridled success. Take a look.

