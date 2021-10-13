    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Not Good News for Hopkins in Pac-12 Poll Forecast for Huskies

    Conference media is not bullish at all on UW pulling out of two-year slide.
    Author:

    Mike Hopkins better hope media members who cover Pac-12 men's basketball teams and voted in the latest conference preseason poll have no idea what they're talking about.

    If they do, as harsh as it sounds, the fifth-year University of Washington coach might need to update his resume.

    On Wednesday, the Pac-12 men's poll compiled from votes supplied by 44 press types at media day in San Francisco predicted the Huskies will finish 11th in the standings, with only California finishing lower. 

    Ugh.

    This can't be good news at all for Hopkins, whose past two UW teams have bottomed out and finished last and 11th, respectively. 

    While his selection as Pac-12 Coach of the Year in each of his first two seasons in 2018 and 2019 no doubt continues to buy him time to get his program in order, the personable Hopkins can only go so long with bottom-feeder teams before everyone loses interest in what he's doing and a coaching change becomes necessary.

    Hopkins, a former Syracuse assistant coach for Jim Boeheim, is coming off a deplorable 5-21 UW season that saw six players flee an uncompetitive team as fast as they could for the transfer portal, with neither side displaying any angst over this parting of ways.

    Restructuring the Huskies, the coach welcomes seven new players, counting portal transfers, a junior-college transfer, a high-school recruit and a pick-up from the African NBA Academy. 

    UCLA, drawing all but two of 34 first-place votes, comes off a national championship game appearance with most of its roster still intact and is favored to win the conference title. Oregon received the only other first-place ballots.

    Tied for fourth is Arizona, now coached by former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd after the firing of Sean Miller, and resurgent Oregon State, coming off an Elite 8 appearance. 

    The poll goes as follows:

    PAC-12 PRESEASON MEN'S POLL

    1. UCLA (32) 404

    2. Oregon (2) 373

    3. USC 320

    T4. Arizona 245

    T4. Oregon State 245

    6. Colorado 235

    7. Arizona State 224

    8. Washington State 221

    9. Stanford 151

    10. Utah 105

    11. Washington 85

    12. California 44

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Mike Hopkins yells instructions at the end of last season.
    Football

    Not Good News for Hopkins in Pac-12 Poll Forecast for Huskies

    just now
    Daejon Davis reacts to video message during his Stanford senior day moment.
    Basketball

    Huskies Place Lone Player on Men's Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams

    2 hours ago
    Kamari Pleasant breaks a tackle at OSU.
    Football

    Kamari Has Pleasant Journey in Reclaiming Backfield Carries

    4 hours ago
    Husky Stadium on the south side.
    Football

    Don't Like Lake Through 9 Games? James, Owens, Royal Were Worse

    21 hours ago
    Jalon Peoples has an offer from the UW.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Dallas-Area Cornerback Who Decommitted from Kansas

    Oct 12, 2021
    Chip Kelly works the UCLA sideline.
    Football

    Huskies Will Face UCLA's Kelly, Not Chip Off the Old Block

    Oct 12, 2021
    Julius Buelow, the left guard starter, is being pushed by Ulumoo Ale, the former starter.
    Football

    Few UW Depth-Chart Surprises, Other Than Buelow Back at LG

    Oct 11, 2021
    Zion Tupuola-Fetui is shown shortly after April surgery for an Achilles tear.
    Football

    ZTF Puts on Practice Pads; Game Return Could Be Soon

    Oct 11, 2021