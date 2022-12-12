Odunze Happily Discusses His Husky Future — 'People Want to Know'

Rome Odunze seemingly has never had a bad day in his life. The wide receiver truly enjoys his existence. He's always so upbeat about everything, especially his football career.

Take his impending decision on whether to enter the NFL draft as an underclassman or return for another season at the University of Washington.

Whereas other players might find the obvious fan and media questioning about his personal matters intrusive or an annoyance, Odunze revels in his situation.

"It's not getting old — people want to know," he said following a UW practice. "I'm glad so much is weighing on that decision. That shows me I'm valued in this program and I appreciate that."

No, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound wide receiver from Las Vegas has not made up mind as he prepares for the Alamo Bowl and a Dec. 29 postseason game against the Texas Longhorns.

And, yes, he's spoken with junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who a week ago set a lot of things in motion by revealing he will play another season of Husky football in 2023.

"Michael Penix was a factor, for sure," Odunze said. I think Mike wants me back. I think Mike wants me back. We talked it up, especially after he decided to come back and I congratulated him."

Odunze said he is in the process of seeing where he might be slotted in the draft and what other college receivers are in or out.

As for the UW, he's mulling the benefits of playing another college season, this after enjoying a 70-catch, 1,088-yard, 7-touchdown season so far that earned him first-team, All-Pac-12 honors.

"People fear coming back and fear not having the same success again, which is the reality for a lot of guys," Odunze said. "For me, I don't try and think that way."

He mentioned how Ohio State's Chris Olave, a California native, returned for a fourth season with the Buckeyes in 2021 and became the 11th overall pick in the draft last April and is enjoying a fruitful rookie season with 60 catches.

Odunze acknowledged he still needs to build strength and speed, that's he just 20 and hasn't put in four "hard" years of lifting and developing his body yet.

With that said, he remains confident in who he is as an NFL football prospect. Always positive. Always moving forward with whatever he decides.

"I feel I'm a first-rounder," he said with a smile, "but I don't know where I would go."

