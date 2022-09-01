Added Odunze on Himself, the 'Takers,' 'Nigerian King' and More

The original plan simply was to ask Rome Odunze if he would consider being compared to DK Metcalf. Of course, he would. It would be an honor.

Yet you can't just talk to the University of Washington wide receiver about one topic and try to leave.

During a lull in his media session this week, Odunze let this be known when he looked at the handful of inquisitors before him, held out both palms and asked, "Is that all you've got?"

Before we were done with the loquacious sophomore, he had told us about the nickname JaMarcus Shephard put on him and the other Husky pass-catchers, stressing the approach they should take; the nickname he has for linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, who had stuck his head in the ongoing interview; experiencing a fully crazy Husky Stadium for the first time in his career; being the deep threat and playing with Michael Penix Jr.

Whew.

First things first: the UW receivers now refer to themselves as "the Takers."

As in don't wait for the pass to come to you, go get it, a label provided compliments of the very animated and always demanding receivers coach.

"We don't receive the ball, we don't wait for it to come to us, we go and take it," Odunze spelled out. "So we're the takers."

Odunze and Ulofoshio reaffirmed their Bishop Gorman connection — the Las Vegas high school where they were football teammates in 2017 as a respective sophomore and a senior — when the linebacker stuck his nose in the wide receiver's interview scrum.

Odunze also had to bring up what he considers was his linebacker friend's best Husky hit and question its place, or lack of inclusion, in the spotlight.

"I don't know why this play isn't talked about more, when he leaped over the goal line and boomed somebody in the Michigan game, oh my God, Dawg," Odunze said, telling stories now in an excited tone. "Eddie's a beast, you know that, that's my guy, Bishop Gorman, the Nigerian king ..."

King?

The American-born Edefuan Ulofoshio, of course, comes from a family of Nigerian descent and, in translation, his first and last names mean "the sun has risen" and "not afraid of war."

There's a certain amount of royalty to that.

Continuing down the list, Odunze was asked what should fans expect from a new era of Husky football?

"Touchdowns, interceptions, wins," he responded, bing, bing, bing. "A brand of Husky football the fans deserve."

Three or four times Odunze patiently explained to different questioners why offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb would call him the "take-the-top-off-the-defense" receiver.

"I've got some speed on me, we've got some go routes," he said. "It just creates so many different problems for the defense when you have guys on the field who can run past you. I pride myself in creating those problems for the defense."

Odunze says he and his pass-catchers visualize big plays, of going the distance, and doing it in Husky Stadium. Admittedly, he still has not seen the place filled to capacity and in a full lather in his two previous years in Montlake because of the COVID intrusion and last season's unexpected slide.

"You guys know it gets rocking in here," he said to his audience. "Me personally, I haven't even experienced the magnitude that it can be at. I'm looking to see that this Saturday."

Finally, he was asked about forming a connection with new quarterback starter Michael Penix Jr., the Indiana transfer. No problem.

"Mike has played a lot of snaps in some big games; he has that experience," Odunze said. "Mike's taken so many snaps. He's a playmaker. He's really intelligent with the ball."

Penix, of course, will be a real smart man if he puts it in the hands of Odunze.

