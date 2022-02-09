Offers for UW Target in North Carolina Continue to Pile Up

On Christmas week, University of Washington football recruiters extended a scholarship offer to promising North Carolina defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, who noted that it was his 14th overall.

Kalen DeBoer had been on the job for the Huskies for three weeks.

Jarrett, a 6-foot-5, 340-pound junior from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, was just getting started as someone everyone wants for their football program.

As he noted on Tuesday with a social-media post, Jarrett's list of suitors has nearly doubled to 27 six weeks later, nearly all officially offering scholarships and the rest coming soon.

Some of these schools view him as an offensive lineman because of his considerable girth, but Jarrett finished his junior season at Grimsley with a defensive stat line of 35 tackles, among them 8 tackles for loss, plus 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He's a load on either side of the ball.

A member of the Class of 2023, Jarrett cuts a massive and impressive figure for a teenaged kid. It's no wonder that so many college programs are seeking his talents, with his list expect to grow a great deal more.

While the Huskies' chances of signing him are likely 1 in 27, the fact that DeBoer's staff offered him is a sign of expanding UW recruiting efforts.

