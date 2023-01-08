Oh Brother, An Unofficial History of Siblings Playing UW Football Together

Armon Parker wandered aimlessly through the falling balloons and confetti in the aftermath of the Alamo Bowl, which seemed to sum up his first University of Washington football season that was wiped out by an offseason knee injury.

In other words, it went on without him.

However, this 6-foot-3, 314-pound freshman defensive tackle from Detroit brightened noticeably when informed Husky co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell had mentioned him during the team stay San Antonio, describing Parker as potentially a premier player when he's fully recovered and ready to go.

While this Parker won't make his overdue UW debut until spring practice, he and his twin brother Jayvon, a fellow DT, someday could do something highly unusual in Montlake annals — be that rare set of siblings who play, if not start, at the same time, and even rarer if they do this as twins.

"I'll be ready," Armon Parker said of spring ball.

His brother Jayvon, two pounds lighter, played in seven games as a UW freshman without his brother, effectively blowing through his redshirt status.

Armon Parker takes in the Alamo Bowl celebration. Dan Raley

Actually for the coming college football season, the Parker brothers might really have to hustle to get on the field together first before the Hatchetts, Geirean and Landon, who are sophomore and freshman offensive linemen, respectively, make it happen.

Over the past three decades, the Huskies count several sets of brothers who were teammates, with a handful actually earning a chance to play together, even fewer playing at the same time. Here are many of the most recent examples:

The Hoffmanns

In the season following the UW's national championship run, Dave and Steve Hoffman gave the 1992 Husky defense a decided family feel on the way to the Rose Bowl. Dave started all 12 games at inside linebacker while Steve joined him in the opening lineup at defensive tackle five times. One was a senior, the other a sophomore. Dave led the Huskies in tackles with 91, which included 17.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks; Steve supplied 14 tackles, including 1.5 TFLs and a half sack.

The Barrys

Likewise during the 1992 season, Jay Barry pulled five starts at tailback while his younger brother Damon started just once. Similar to the Hoffmanns, Jay was senior and his sibling was a sophomore on this Rose Bowl-bound team. Stat-wise, Damon caught 16 passes for 158 yards to Jay's 8 for 220 yards, though big brother picked up 194 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing on 80 carries.

The Pahukoas

These brothers, Jeff and Shane, played on opposite of the ball at offensive guard and safety, respectively, for the Huskies' 1990 Rose Bowl-bound team. Jeff was a senior who started 11 times that season, Shane a sophomore who pulled a pair of starts.

The Bowmans

Both defensive linemen, Shane and Ryan played the 2017 and 2018 seasons together. Both were starters during the second season, with Shane pulling six starts and Ryan four, though never at the same time. In 2018, their last season together, Ryan came up with 30 tackles, including 4.5 TFLs and a sack, while Shane finished with 9 tackles and a TFL.

The Knolls

Jerry and Jon Knoll were twins from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Husky two-way tackles from 1961 to 1963 at a time when single-platoon football was in play. Jerry Knoll started 7 of 11 games at left offensive tackle, while his brother came off the bench as the second or third left tackle in six games.

The Claridges

Bruce and Pete were two-way ends from Vancouver, B.C., a senior and sophomore, respectively, in 1958. Bruce started all 10 games at left offensive end and caught 10 passes for 104 yards. Pete started opposite his brother at right end just once, against California. They caught passes in the same game just once, against Ohio State — Bruce grabbed 2 for 21 yards, Pete 1 for 5 that day.

The Bullards

Barry and Tim were two-way linemen from Coos Bay, Oregon, a senior and sophomore who played right tackle and center, respectively, for the Huskies' 1960 Rose Bowl team. Barry started the first three games that season, while Tim was the backup center in most games but backed up right guard once.

Other Brothers

Quarterback siblings Damon and Brock Huard were on the roster together in 1995 as senior and freshman, respectively, with Damon the starter and the other Huard redshirting ... Robin and Randy Earl were teammates in 1974 and 1975, with one a fullback and the other a tight end; Robin was a starter the second season and Randy came off the bench ... Paul and John Skansi were teammates in 1981 and 1982, one a wide receiver and the other a cornerback, but only the younger Paul played during their time together ... Tom and Tim Burnham, two years apart, played together in 1981 and 1982 as a reserve inside linebacker and offensive tackle, respectively. Neither one started in his Husky career.

