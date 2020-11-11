SI.com
On a No-Fans Saturday, Don't Come to Husky Stadium by Car, Boat or Foot

Dan Raley

On Saturday night, Husky Stadium will host a college football game for the first time in nearly a year. 

Two weeks shy of a full calendar flip.

From the 2019 Apple Cup against Washington State to a delayed season opener against Oregon State.

Some pre-game advice: Don't come to the stadium. 

In a car, in a boat or on foot.

Because of the pandemic, the University of Washington is discouraging everyone from showing up, even for an outside look. 

The place is closed to the public.

The parking lots are off limits to all except a limited amount of essential media members and other personnel on one side.

The shoreline access is nil.

The Pac-12 has ruled that no fans are permitted at any of its football games. 

"We've been through this as a team, you obviously can't replace our amazing fans," UW coach Jimmy Lake said. "But it is what it is in 2020 and we'll deal with it."

Once the game gets under way at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Husky Stadium will offer music during TV timeouts and crowd noise when necessary, with sirens and the normal celebratory sounds following UW touchdowns.

But that's it.

Lake held four game-like scrimmages during his month-long fall football camp that attempted to simulate the artificial noise that will be piped in. They also demonstrated the silent times that will be evident with the lack of warm and loud bodies in the cavernous stands. 

The university will have a large police presence on hand to keep people away from the stadium.

