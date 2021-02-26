One-time Husky LB Signee Ale Kaho Transfers to Utah

The Nevada native joins Pac-12 team after spending three seasons at Alabama.

Ale Kaho, the touted linebacker who spurned the University of Washington football program in favor of Alabama three years ago, will resurface at Utah after entering the transfer portal.

A senior, Kaho will join the Utes and have two seasons of eligibility remaining, if he chooses, because of the free year offered by the NCAA in the face of the pandemic.

"I believe this one is personal," Kaho tweeted.

A Reno, Nevada, product, the 6-foot-1, 236-pounder proved to be a special-teams sensation for the Crimson Tide, but he never cracked the starting lineup for the Southeastern Conference powerhouse and reigning national champion.

In 2019, Kaho blocked three punts, recovering one for a touchdown against Mississippi.

If he can't make a breakthrough as a starting linebacker at Utah, he at least joins another program that stresses special teams like few others, as outlined in the video by Utes punt returner Britain Covey.

Coming out of high school, Kaho originally committed to BYU but signed with the UW as his recruiting profile grew. After a summer in Seattle working out, he asked for his scholarship release, citing family issues. Apparently, his profile was still growing for the 4-star player.

Two days after then-Husky coach Chris Petersen obliged him, the linebacker announced he was joining Alabama.

Those around the UW program felt fleeced, but they can't complain too loudly. After all, the Huskies talked him out of going to BYU.

Kaho is expected to come in and compete as a starter at the inside-linebacker spot opposite first-team All-Pac-12 selection Devin Lloyd.

Utah now has two linebackers on its roster who the Huskies aggressively pursued, the other 4-star signee Ethan Calvert. He's the younger brother of the UW's Josh Calvert and UCLA's Bo Calvert, both linebackers, and was recruited by those schools, but clearly he wanted a college-football career separate from his siblings.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated