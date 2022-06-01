One-time UW 4-Star Recruits We're Still Waiting to See

Here are three highly regarded players who've been held back by injuries since joining the Huskies.

Practice was over and most University of Washington football players made a beeline for the locker room. Others milled around Husky Stadium, doing media interviews on request.

Then there was Sam Adams II.

At the far end of the field, the redshirt freshman running back was all by himself as he darted through five small, yellow cones, over and over, working on his agility.

It seemed like such a solitary existence at the time, but it's one that he continually shares with a couple of UW teammates.

Adams, offensive lineman Myles Murao and fellow rusher Emeka Megwa each are former 4-star recruits and inherited players for new coach Kalen DeBoer's staff who arrived in Montlake amid much fanfare and still haven't really got started.

Injuries have prevented them from making discernible progress so far, let alone play in a game.

Sam Adams gets in some extra work after practice. Dan Raley

The son and grandson of former NFL players, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound Adams arrived at the UW 24 months ago from Eastside Catholic High School in suburban Seattle. A decorated runner and safety, he was one of the headliners for the Huskies' 2020 recruiting class and it was stated he could have played on either side of the ball.

He held 41 scholarship offers, among them Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

In his first season, Adams found himself well down the depth chart, maybe a little lost in making the transition to the college level, and he redshirted.

Last fall, he injured a shoulder that prevented him from suiting up for any of the Husky games.

This past spring, Adams dressed for all 15 practices and took part in most drills, but wore a yellow pullover jersey that signified he was still in recovery and couldn't have contact.

Entering his third season in the program, Adams should be ready for a breakthrough of some sort. His skillset as an able runner and receiver seemingly would make him a good fit for DeBoer's offense.

Myles Murao (50), wearing a left knee brace, missed much of spring practice. Dan Raley

From that same 2020 class, Murao arrived in Seattle from Southern California with such a heady reputation some people suggested he might be an immediate contributor or even a starter right away.

However, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound redshirt freshman, who plays center and offensive guard, has been injured in each of his two Husky spring camps and been unable to finish the April sessions.

Emerging from Mater Dei High, Murao held 17 offers, which included Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Murao likewise enters his third season with the Huskies and no one would have predicted that he wouldn't have played yet. It's time.

Emeka Megwa (21) walks off the field while former coach Jimmy Lake passes him. Dan Raley

Megwa has been part of UW football for nine months, but he hasn't practiced let alone appeared in a game because of a high school knee injury that prevented him from playing as a senior in Texas. .

Under normal circumstances, the 6-foot, 213-pound power back would be just now enrolling in college, but he graduated early from high school after getting hurt, presumably to have access to UW medical and training resources. It appears he's had a pair of surgeries, including one this past spring.

While he was a spectator for last fall's Husky games, Megwa didn't attend any April practices, said to be convalescing at home.

He had 37 offers in hand, including Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma, when he signed with the UW.

It's unclear how much damage was done to Megwa's knee, whether it robbed him of any of his elusiveness. There's also the question of whether he's a good fit for the DeBoer spread offense.

Adams and Murao should be ready to go when Husky fall camp opens in two months, but Megwa won't be healthy again until well into the season. It's not always easy being a 4-star prodigy.

