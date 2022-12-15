Skip to main content

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

Sam Leavitt de-committed from WSU earlier this week and passed on the Huskies.
The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination.

First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State.

This time it was Sam Leavitt of West Linn, Oregon, who committed to Michigan State two days after receiving an offer from Kalen DeBoer's UW recruiters and 24 hours after de-committing from Washington State once Cougars offensive coordinator Eric Morris resigned to become the North Texas head coach.

It had been hoped in Montlake that Leavitt would help ease the frustration of having a prized quarterback pilfered out from under Kalen DeBoer's staff just seven days before the first national letter of intent signing day.

However, Michigan State made a strong bid for the dual-threat Oregon quarterback well before the Huskies did, hosting him on a recent campus visit.

This all comes on top of the Pac-12 Conference this week formally losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, with California regents signing off on the Bruins' exit with monetary stipulations.

