Oregon State Football Player Dismissed for Past Racist Rant

Dan Raley

The apologies come nonstop.

Sports figures such as Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback, watch their words related to racial injustice land with a thud and they backtrack with regret.

Even Jody Wynn, University of Washington women's basketball coach, sent out a message that didn't resonate at all, deactivated her Twitter account and later expressed remorse.

Now there's Rocco Carley.

Don't know him?

It's too late for that now.

Carley was an Oregon State tight end until Wednesday.

He is the son of a former Beavers football player.

The school acted quickly and dismissed the younger Carley after a disturbing, racist video of him surfaced on Twitter. 

Carley, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound freshman from Mount Angel, Oregon, near the state capital of Salem, redshirted and didn't play this past season. 

Now it's as if he never existed at Oregon State -- with his online football bio removed from the football team's website. 

In the video recording, Carley used racist language to describe African Americans, homosexuals and people of the Muslim faith. 

In a statement, he said the rant was made three years ago with friends and was meant to be satire. 

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith and athletic director Scott Barnes reviewed the video and acted quickly. 

"We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstances or environment," Smith said in a Twitter statement. "I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech."

Oregon State players such as Jayden Grant, a junior defensive back, expressed their unhappiness with their former teammate and his attempt at remorse.

"I see a JUSTIFICATION not an apology. I'm not hearing it bro, and I truly pray that God removes all that hate from your heart. I pray that God gives you the ability to educate yourself about racism and not simply say "I am in no way shape or form a racist." God bless you.

Teammate and fellow freshman Anthony Gould, a wide receiver, was far less forgiving of Carley's response to the rant being made public.

University of Washington football players were fully cognizant of the Oregon State player's objectionable video.

Husky senior cornerback Keith Taylor and senior defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike either tweeted one-word reactions of disapproval or retweeted the situation for awareness.

