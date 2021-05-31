Pac-12's Largest Football Players — Which Huskies Fit?

We present nine players who are bigger than all of the others league-wide.

They wear custom-made football equipment in many instances, typically eat for two people at the team training table and weigh two times more than a lot of their teammates.

These are the Pac-12 Conference Giants.

Man Mountains.

The biggest collection of gridiron girth the league has to offer.

Ulumoo Ale is right in the middle of this beef locker. However, the University of Washington starting left offensive guard from Tacoma, Washington, by way of Australia and Samoa, is neither the heaviest or the tallest. Based on pounds alone, he comes in tied for second, a distant second.

One hundred days from the return of another college football season, the following represent 9 Monsters West Coast Midway:

1) Faaope Laloulu, Oregon, OT, 6-foot-6, 395 pounds

The true freshman from Honolulu, Hawaii, checks into the college game with a massive frame, packing 30 pounds more than the league's next heaviest player. With the Ducks returning all five starters, Laloulu likely won't start right away. He also needs to tone his upper body some. However, he should become a multiple-year starter and an intriguing NFL prospect. A 3-star recruit, Laloulu picked Oregon over Washington, USC and others.

2) Ulumoo Ale, Washington, OG, 6-foot-6, 365 pounds

A returning starter at left guard and a fourth-year player, Ale showed up at the UW at 362 pounds, dropped 10 that first year and has been adding bulk thereafter to get where he is now. He redshirted in 2018, appeared in all 13 games as a Husky reserve the following season and opened all four outings during the full-blown pandemic last fall. A 3-star recruit, he's still a sophomore who needs to take the next step and win all-conference honors and earn NFL attention.

3) Thomas Sio, Oregon State, OT, 6-foot-3, 365 pounds

The Alaskan enters his third year in the Beavers program coming out of spring practice with a new position, moving to tackle from guard, and he should challenge for a starting job. A former 3-star recruit from Anchorage's Elmendorf Air Force Base, he's appeared in one game in 2019 before redshirting and two more last fall as he works his way into steady playing time.

4) Ricky Correia, California, NG, 6-foot-4, 350 pounds

A redshirt freshman who just turned 19, Correia competed in spring ball with sophomore Stanley McKenzie for playing time as the No. 1 nose guard. A former 3-star recruit from Fresno, California, Correia played well and came up with a sack in the Bears' spring game. With his massive size combined with his athleticism for a big man, he should eventually become a player worthy of all-conference honors and and a pro career.

5) Logan Sagapalu, Oregon, C, 6-foot-2, 345 pounds

Another true freshman for the Ducks, Sagapalu and Laloulu will form the foundation of a massive future offensive line going forward in Eugene. A former 3-star recruit from Lehi, Utah, the low-leveraged, compact snapper picked Oregon over BYU, Nebraska, Utah and Washington State.

6) Chance Lytle, Colorado, OG, 6-foot-7, 340 pounds

This Texan from San Antonio has been around a long time after grayshirting in 2016. A senior and one-time 3-star recruit, he became the Buffaloes starter for the first time at left guard for three of the Buffaloes six games held last fall. Previously, he spent most of his time blocking for field goals and extra points. Lytle should be in the middle of the starting competition once fall camp starts up again.

7) Henry Bainivalu, Washington, OG, 6-foot-6, 340 pounds

Ale's Husky opposite at right guard, Bainivalu has started six times in his career, including all four games last fall during the pandemic-shortened season. A senior, he's the only one of these big guys with some sort of All-Pac-12 recognition, receiving honorable-mention accolades in 2020. He's a former 4-star recruit who more than likely has an NFL future.

8) Steven Jones, Oregon, OG-OT, 6-foot-6, 340 pounds

A fourth-year junior, he's appeared in 16 games and has drawn the occasional start for Oregon. A former 4-star recruit from Temecula, California, Jones has been nimble enough that he caught a tackle-eligible pass as a true freshman. He provides depth for the Ducks.

9) Ralph Frias, Arizona State, OT, 6-foot-6, 340 pounds

The Sun Devils' largest player has appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons, all in a reserve role. A former 3-star recruit from Safford, Arizona, he's had to learn how to keep his pad level low. Not likely a starter, he supplies ASU with veteran depth.

