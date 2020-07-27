HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Perfect 10: Proposed Pac-12 Pandemic Sked Should Be Used as Future Model

Dan Raley

Ten games?

If all holds true, the Pac-12 Conference soon will have its football teams scale down their regular-season schedules by two games each in order to get ahead of the pandemic.

The University of Washington hasn't played a 10-game schedule since 1970.

When Sonny Sixkiller was a sophomore quarterback sensation. 

When conference teams played in the Rose Bowl or none at all.

With the Pac-12 expected to announce its abbreviated football scheduling any day now, all college teams might consider using this moment to regroup and introduce a leaner and meaner approach to future seasons.

Foremost, make every game count.

With the hefty ticket prices and seat-license fees at the UW, it's time to quit making fans sit through the requisite blowout against an unmatched school such as Sacramento State or North Dakota.

Provide more entertainment value to the investment.

Play a 10- or 11-game schedule against one marquee non-conference team and as many Pac-12 members as possible.

Introduce a 32-game playoff to determine a national champion.

That's right, offer something eight times greater than the postseason we have now.

This would require the use of a majority of the bowl games and make every last one of them meaningful.

There would be upsets similar to the NCAA basketball tournament. 

Imagine having far more than a few fans huddled together at the Las Vegas Bowl or the Cheez It Bowl.

ESPN cameras could pan entire stadiums rather than focus only on the small pockets of occupied seats. 

For the bad teams, they could go out on their own arrange their own postseason-like games against a comparable opponent in another league to extend their seasons. For example, let the last-place SEC team meet the last-place Big Ten team. 

Long-departed Sport Magazine once ran a playoff model in the 1980s similar to our aforementioned all-encompassing playoff bracket and it served up an interesting climax. It made you think.

Washington and Florida played in the mag's national championship game.

The Huskies won by a touchdown.

In the end, everybody won.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Turning Negative into a Positive: Heimuli Thrives on Lost Yardage, a Husky need

After a redshirt season, the linebacker from California should be ready to make quarterbacks and others miserable behind the line.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Could Jacob Eason Struggle to Make Colts' Roster? Anything Goes in NFL

Former University of Washington quarterback continues to get dissected as Indianapolis training camp gets set to open.

Dan Raley

by

HuskyFan1982

Kentucky Still Smolders Over One of Its Own Telling McDaniels Not to Come

Wenyen Gabriel, former Wildcats player now in the NBA, didn't endear himself to UK fans with his leaked direct message that he sent to Jaden McDaniels.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

3 Players Who Could Make an Impact for Washington This Coming Season

The Washington Huskies come off an 8-5 season and have undergone major changes. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin looks at three players who could play big roles.

Mike Martin

Washington Huskies Will Latu is a SI All-American Candidate

State prospect has the talent and ability to play inside and outside linebacker.

Trevor Mueller

Part 2: Leon Neal, the Father and the Son, Took Lessons from a Near Tragedy

Leon Neal, former Washington Huskies and Indianapolis Colts running back, shares his perspective on the night that changed him forever. He teaches his kids to take nothing for granted.

Tiana Cole

Scoutlook: Freshman OT Rosengarten Should Provide Intriguing Blindside Material

Roger Rosengarten is a future left tackle for the Washington Huskies. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller breaks down his game and explains why he's blindside material.

Trevor Mueller

Part 1: Husky Hopeful Leon Neal Jr. Comes Prepared, Thanks in Part to his Dad

Leon Neal Jr. is the son of former Washington Huskies running back Leon Neal. They make each other proud.

Tiana Cole

Impact Statement: What Would Former USC TE Jack Yary Look Like as a Husky?

It seems if the former USC commit has it his way, he will be a Washington Husky in the near future. What would he look like in the purple and gold?

Mike Martin

SI All-American Tape Doesn't Lie: Prentice Will Bring Elite Skills to UW

The Seattle interior lineman grades out extremely high with a neutral source, SI's college football recruiting experts.

Dan Raley