Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game

The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different.

Will you play or will you go?

That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.

Asked no less than three times on a Monday conference call about possibly opting out of the postseason, as so many collegians have done in recent seasons — and in dealing with which looks more and more like either the Rose Bowl or Alamo Bowl — Penix's answers to the question got more definitive each time he was quizzed about it.

In response to Christian Caple of the Athletic, he said, "As far as a bowl game, as far as right now, I'm definitely looking forward to playing with my team and being there for those guys. I definitely want to be there for those guys."

Dave "Softy" Mahler of KJR radio got on to the call late and repeated the same question, which Penix answered this way, "Yes, I'm looking forward to playing with my guys and playing in the bowl and being out there with my guys."

And finally Dennis Dodd of CBSSports. com, asked him one more time, to which the Husky QB patiently replied, "Yes, sir I'm looking forward to playing in it."

One guy who hasn't felt the need to pester Penix about opting out is UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb

"I didn't even feel like it was a discussion we needed to have," Grubb said. "He's excited. This is the first bowl game he's ever played in. He's fired up about the opportunity."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3