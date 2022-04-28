Penix on His Approach: 'I Just Play Football; I Don't Focus on the Injuries'

The quarterback has torn up his right knee twice and had both shoulders damaged.

Michael Penix Jr. is healthy and that's big news.

For 14 University of Washington spring football practices, the junior quarterback and Indiana transfer has held up well physically, with only Saturday's closing Spring Preview, or controlled scrimmage, left to navigate.

Penix has had a star-crossed college career, one greatly disrupted by four season-ending injuries while playing for the Big Ten school.

Last December, while seeking a change of scenery if not a reversal of luck, Penix transferred to the UW with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

With the Huskies, it's been so far, so good.

"I feel 100 percent right now," Penix said following Thursday's practice. "I feel really good. I'm glad we're about to wrap up spring on Saturday. I'm glad I was able to be out here with a new team, in this offense, and just being out here with all these guys all spring. You know, I feel healthy and I can't wait for the season."

Yet there's no escaping the fact he has a medical chart as long as one of his deep throws.

As a true freshman in 2018, Penix suffered an ACL tear in his right knee when he ran 13 yards for a first down against Penn State and was gang tackled in such a dubious manner a personal-foul penalty was called.

In 2019, Penix injured his right shoulder against Northwestern in the second quarter, specifically the joint between his collarbone and sternum.

Two years ago, the Hoosiers quarterback got free for a 21-yard run against Maryland, took an awkward step as he went out of bounds and crumpled to the ground, slapping the turf in frustration. He had injured his right knee for a second time.

Last season, Penix tried to extend a third-down run and was driven into the ground by Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith, separating the AC joint in his left shoulder

The damage report: Two shoulder injuries (one of each) and two torn-up knees (both right).

"It's bad luck," Penix said. "I just feel like somebody told me, 'Don't look at it as something negative.' Maybe God is trying to get my attention to focus on something else right now, maybe get closer to him. That's some of the things I've been looking at and some of the things I've been focusing on, is to find ways I can do better in other areas."

The Husky quarterback newcomer was asked if he needed to slide more or give up on plays in order to stay healthy and remain in the game.

Penix wouldn't agree with taking a more careful approach at all.

"No, I just play football," he said. "I don't really focus on the injuries and stuff like that. I just go out and have fun. Whatever I feel like is the necessary play, that's what I'm going to make. Sometimes it's not necessary for you to slide. You might have to get a first down and you can't slide before the first down, or it's third down.

"It's just playing football, just having fun, understanding the situations, and obviously trying to keep myself protected at all times."

