HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Pleasant Dreams: Husky Senior Running Back Looks to Go Out Strong

Dan Raley

Recruiting letters filled a table. Correspondence from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Washington and others came into view as the camera panned the pile of opened mail. 

Posted on Christmas Day 2015, Kamari Pleasant narrated his personal journey on a slick video that lasted three and a half minutes, leading up to his college commitment.

He led everyone on a tour of his parents' home, discussing his motivations and inspirations, showing himself in pensive moments.

At the end, Pleasant simply said, "I want to be great — Arizona State." Sun Devils graphics followed. And it was over.

Or was it?

A few weeks later, Pleasant de-commited from ASU. Three days later, he pledged to Washington. 

As is often the case with recruits, they commit and then receive a better offer. In Pleasant's case, ASU wanted him as a cornerback, his primary position. The Huskies said come be a running back, and he couldn't pass up that option.

Now four and a half years later, the questions persist: Realistically, should he have played for Arizona State? Should he have stayed at cornerback?

This is the 48th profile of a returning Washington football player, each of whom can be found on the site by scrolling back. While spring practice was canceled, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers continuous coverage of the team.

Pleasant has started just once for the Huskies, when they came out with a three-tailback formation against UCLA in 2018, while contributing steadily as a special-teams performer.

College football players will tell you sometimes it's all about being in the right place at the right school to climb up the depth chart.

As for Pleasant the running back, he played behind Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed initially and then more recently behind Richard Newton and Sean McGrew. Now a 6-foot, 221-pound fifth-year senior, he's faced with giving up minutes to redshirt freshman Cam Davis and incoming freshman Sam Adams II, too.

"I just take what I can get — any opportunity," said Pleasant, showing off his personality in a Rose Bowl moment on the video.

Coming out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California, he's proven himself to be a physical player. He's been used primarily as a lead blocker and a Wildcat runner. He's reliable in those roles.

However, his overall rushing stats are modest. In his best season, he ran for 214 yards on 42 carries and touchdowns against North Dakota and Colorado in 2018. He also dealt with a shoulder injury that season.

"I feel like I'm a balanced runner," Pleasant said. "I've got power behind me."

Unfortunately, he has Newton, McGrew and maybe Davis ahead of him on the depth chart. His challenge will be to add to his minutes or at the very least maintain what he has.

He will need to remind his coaches that he's still around, that he wants to go out with a flourish. 

Maybe Pleasant should make another video. He's powerful on the screen.

SUMMARY: The California back has been a steady performer but relegated to a limited role. He's got 268 career yards. A season goal for him should be to exceed that total.

GRADE ( 1 to 5): Pleasant gets a 2.5. He's been a role player. Somebody has to do it.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ultimate White-Frisbee: He Survived UW Losing to Become a Winner in Life

The two-way lineman played for the two worst teams in Husky history and came out of it with a positive attitude.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Six Years Ago, Lincecum Threw a No-Hitter on this Day Before the Glory Left Him

The former University of Washington pitcher left his mark on MLB and got the most out of his golden arm.

Dan Raley

Stewart, McDaniels Watch Original NBA Draft Date Come and Go Without Them

Former Huskies will have to wait at least another four months before finding a professional basketball home.

Dan Raley

Mora Moment on SI: College Football Recruiting Changes Are Coming

The former Seahawks coach and UW linebacker discusses the impact the Black Lives Matter movement will have on players during their recruitment.

Dan Raley

Hollywood Moment: Sixkiller Turns in Leading-Man Performance to Upstage Harmon

The University of Washington quarterback returned after missing a month of the season with a knee injury and he led his team to a solid victory.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Washington Says 2 Athletes Have Tested Positive for Virus, Doesn't ID Sport

The school has tested 119 athletes returning to campus over the past two weeks for voluntary workouts in school facilities.

Dan Raley

Purple and Gold Hornet: Bruce Lee Was 1960s UW Campus Curiosity

The famed martial-arts legend was a drama student at the University of Washington for three years. A pair of Husky football players called him a friend.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Who Could be the Next to Make Jimmy Lake Tweet 'Woof?'

Several Husky targets have the Washington Huskies high on their list. Who could be the next 2021 prospect to make Coach Jimmy Lake send out his signature tweet?

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Listen: 2021 DB Commit Dyson McCutcheon Discusses His Game on Fourth and Inches

Washington defensive back commit Dyson McCutcheon joins Trevor Mueller on our podcast to talk about how he fits into the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller

Husky Football Players Begin to Trickle Into Campus, Slowly and Carefully

As their Twitter feeds show, Washington players are turning up in Montlake. They're graduating on time. Others are taking orientation. The big thing will be to see if they can get a football season in.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin