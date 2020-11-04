SI.com
4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the Stanford Cardinal

Trevor Mueller

After 11 years of consecutive bowl appearances, the Stanford football team had its steak come to an end following a 4-8 season filled with injuries. 

Even with the stability of David Shaw's coaching staff, the Cardinal strengths have shifted under his watch.

Gone are the days of dominant defenses and a grinding offense. Instead, the Cardinal offense is loaded with talent on the offensive side. They'll try to outscore teams rather than stop them. 

Rivals’ Jacob Rayburn previews the Stanford program. 

