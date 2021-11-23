Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    4th and Inches: Podcast Review of the UW's Rocky Times in Colorado

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss the 20-17 loss to the Buffaloes.
    Author:

    The Washington Huskies will finish the season with a losing record and no bowl game, something that hasn't happened since former coach Steve Sarkisian's first year in the program.

    It's been so long, Sarkisian since has coached for USC, the Atlanta Falcons, Alabama and now Texas. 

    The latest Husky loss was the most confounding of the season with Washington dominating the time of possession and yards gained by a wide margin. Quarterback Dylan Morris threw for 387 yards and the team gained 426 yards of total offense while only giving up 183.

    As efficient as they were between the 20-yard lines, the Huskies were awful in scoring situations. 

    Their first possession was stopped inside the 5 when Luke Wattenberg's snap was mishandled Morris and the fumble returned for an 88-yard touchdown by linebacker Jack Lamb for the Buffaloes.

    Read More

    The Washington offense committed four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions. 

    Devin Culp, filling in for the injured Cade Otton as the lead tight end, took advantage by coming up with 6 receptions for 83 yards, using his large frame well against smaller defenders.

    The defense did its part by allowing just one extended drive of 80 yards, which was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty.

    The defense limited Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis to 112 yards through the air, but the Husky offense yet again failed to put enough points on the board to keep their bowl hopes alive.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down what went wrong in Boulder.

    cu
    Football

    4th and Inches: Podcast Review of the UW's Rocky Times in Colorado

    42 seconds ago
    Isaiah Stewart took shot in the face from LeBron James and was angry.
    Basketball

    Stewart, LeBron Draw Suspensions for Bloody Battle in Detroit

    25 minutes ago
    The ball bounces free from the Huskies before Jack Lamb runs it 88 yards to score for Colorado.
    Football

    Huskies Twice Ran Into a Cold Snap in Colorado

    1 hour ago
    Bob Gregory is the Washington coach and a former WSU player.
    Football

    Bob Gregory Takes a Bite of the Apple from Each Side

    3 hours ago
    D'Shawn Schwartz went from Colorado to George Mason.
    Basketball

    UW Plays George Mason in Tourney, Team It Should Have Faced in 2006

    7 hours ago
    Linebacker Daniel Heimuli takes the Colorado loss hard.
    Football

    It's Not Worst Husky Football Team, But Might Be Most Disappointing

    8 hours ago
    Myles Gaskin rushed for 89 yards against the Jets.
    Football

    Gaskin Stands Out Among NFL Huskies With Deciding TD for Dolphins

    23 hours ago
    TJ Hall Jr. has decommitted from the UW.
    Recruiting

    Fresno Defensive Back Pulls Husky Commitment

    Nov 21, 2021