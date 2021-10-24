    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    4th and Inches Podcast: How the UW Survived a Night in the Desert

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller review the 21-16 comeback victory.
    Author:

    It was a tale of two halves once more for the University of Washington football offense. The Huskies went scoreless in the first half of their matchup against winless Arizona in Tucson before pulling out a 21-16 victory.

    Quarterback Dylan Morris and the offense went scoreless in the opening half, with Morris sacked three times and briefly knocked from the game after getting hit in the nose and unable to stop the bleeding.

    The Wildcats, after finding a rhythm on the ground, led 13-0 at halftime. The combination of the UW's inept offense and the Wildcats' ability to rush the ball made it seem that Arizona would end its three-season, 18-game losing streak on this night.

    Yet after making needed halftime adjustments, the Huskies got a defensive stop to open the second half and Morris led them to their first points of the night. Morris hit wide receivers Jalen McMillan on a third-down crossing route for a 29-yard gain and Tyrell Bynum with a 16-yard touchdown throw.

    Ahead 16-7 and going in for likely a game-clinching score, Arizona quarterback Will Plummer made a costly mistake, throwing an interception to UW defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa on a fourth-quarter screen play. 

    The Huskies responded by scoring twice on Cameron Davis' 9-yard run and Rom Odunze's 8-yard catch, and disaster was averted. 

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller take a look at all that happened in the Huskies' comeback win in the desert. You can watch the podcast above or just listen to it below.

    Arizona video
    Football

    4th and Inches Podcast: How the UW Survived a Night in the Desert

    3 minutes ago
    Ethan Garbers had a fateful interception against Oregon.
    Football

    Tale of 3 Ex-Husky Quarterbacks on a CFB Saturday

    1 hour ago
    Tuli Letuligasenoa intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter, helping send the UW to victory.
    Football

    Husky Comeback Win Didn't Solve Any of the D-Line Deficiencies

    1 hour ago
    Cam Davis rushed 6 times for 27 yards and his first career TD.
    Football

    Good, Bad and Ugly from the Huskies' Trip to the Desert

    18 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake planned to use Sam Huard against Arizona.
    Football

    Husky Plan Was to Use Huard All Along, Though Not Quite So Early

    18 hours ago
    Troy Fautanu made his first start at Arizona.
    Football

    Injured Safety Alex Cook Leaves Tucson Hospital, Accompanies Huskies Home

    18 hours ago
    An injured Alex Cook leaves on a stretcher, something that UW teammate MJ Tafisi experienced in the same stadium in 2019.
    Football

    Huskies Avoid Epic Defeat in Arizona Desert, Pull Out 21-16 Win

    21 hours ago
    Taylor Rapp stands at attention for the national anthem.
    Husky Legends

    He's a Rapp Star: Taylor Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Oct 22, 2021