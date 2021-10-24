4th and Inches Podcast: How the UW Survived a Night in the Desert

It was a tale of two halves once more for the University of Washington football offense. The Huskies went scoreless in the first half of their matchup against winless Arizona in Tucson before pulling out a 21-16 victory.

Quarterback Dylan Morris and the offense went scoreless in the opening half, with Morris sacked three times and briefly knocked from the game after getting hit in the nose and unable to stop the bleeding.

The Wildcats, after finding a rhythm on the ground, led 13-0 at halftime. The combination of the UW's inept offense and the Wildcats' ability to rush the ball made it seem that Arizona would end its three-season, 18-game losing streak on this night.

Yet after making needed halftime adjustments, the Huskies got a defensive stop to open the second half and Morris led them to their first points of the night. Morris hit wide receivers Jalen McMillan on a third-down crossing route for a 29-yard gain and Tyrell Bynum with a 16-yard touchdown throw.

Ahead 16-7 and going in for likely a game-clinching score, Arizona quarterback Will Plummer made a costly mistake, throwing an interception to UW defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa on a fourth-quarter screen play.

The Huskies responded by scoring twice on Cameron Davis' 9-yard run and Rom Odunze's 8-yard catch, and disaster was averted.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller take a look at all that happened in the Huskies' comeback win in the desert. You can watch the podcast above or just listen to it below.