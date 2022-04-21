Skip to main content

Meet Ja'Lynn Polk, One of the Toughest Players on the UW Team

The wide receiver was injured last season against Montana and kept playing.

You could seriously question of lot of things about last season's University of Washington football team.

John Donovan's offense. A tepid run defense. Jimmy Lake's sideline demeanor.

Ja'Lynn Polk, however, was not one of the problems. He suffered incredible bad luck, but it only made him inspirational. The wide receiver from Lufkin, Texas, by way of Texas Tech, gave whole new meaning to the word toughness.

On the first scrimmage play of the UW-Montana opener, Polk caught a pass over the middle for a 13-yard gain before he was hit high and low. 

He didn't feel right when getting to his feet but he tried to ignore the situation.

"I knew something was wrong but I didn't want to believe it," Polk said.

While it has been long assumed his afternoon of football ended on that fateful play, the newcomer, either courageously or foolishly, actually stayed in the game for another handful of snaps.

"I was trying to get another ball," Polk said. "I just wanted one more."

Lake, for some reason, later would be overly coy about what happened to the Husky pass-catcher, telling the media to just call it a chest injury. 

Polk broke his collarbone. Fractured his right clavicle. Headed for surgery.

He first went with trainers to the Husky locker room where he was examined and he showered. He next was hustled across the street to the UW Medical Center, accompanied by his mother, and put back together.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even more amazing than him playing injured for a few more plays against Montana was Polk returning to action before the season ended.

He missed nine games, warming up for a few of them, before taking the field in the next-to-last outing against Colorado. His first catch went for a 55-yard touchdown. The Huskies lost 20-17, but it was a glorious return

"A lot of people didn't believe I was going to be able to come back," Polk said.

The sophomore receiver has a new coach now and a radically different offense more conducive to his sure hands and breakaway speed. 

Before spring practice began, Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb singled out returning receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Polk as being an obvious fit for the pass-minded attack he would install.

Adding intrigue to the offensive overhaul is the ongoing quarterback competition, where Indiana transfer and junior Michael Penix Jr., sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard are battling for the starting job. Each has opened college games, which is somewhat of a rarity for a group so young.

"We understand the type of competition that's going on in there and the things they're trying to do," Polk said. "We want to go out and make plays for them."

No one will debate him on that promise. Wiry and exceedingly brave, this playmaker from East Texas will do just about anything to stay on the field. Even if it hurts. 

