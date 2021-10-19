    • October 19, 2021
    Pre-game Warmup: Huskies Offer One-Time No. 1 Arizona Recruit

    Cornerback Zeke Berry backed out of Wildcats commitment last week.
    Author:

    Four days before playing in Tucson, the University of Washington football team hopes to take advantage of Arizona's misfortune by offering cornerback Zeke Berry, the Wildcats' one-time No. 1 recruit.

    On Monday night, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, revealed on social media that he had received a Husky scholarship offer.

    In late July, Berry originally gave a non-binding oral commitment to Arizona because the school was the first to recruit and offer him.

    However, as the 4-star recruit began receiving other scholarship proposals and the Wildcats football team continued to lose at uncomfortable levels — now 17 consecutive games over three seasons — Berry said no thinks to Jedd Fisch's staff and reopened his recruiting last week. 

    Berry primarily plays cornerback, but has the size to move to safety, and he also plays at wide receiver for De La Salle, a Bay Area high school football powerhouse. 

    While the Huskies have put in their offer, there's a long line of suitors pursuing Berry, who hails from the Class of 2022. 

    Every school in the Pac-12 except USC and Stanford has offered him. Other pursuers are Michigan, Louisville, Indiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, Syracuse, San Diego State and San Jose State.

    Husky recruiters have been extremely busy over the past few weeks once they were able to take to the road again after pandemic roadblocks and see prospects first-hand. They've made at least a half-dozen offers in that time. 

    Zeke Berry has a UW offer, recently decommitted from Arizona.
