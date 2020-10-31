4th and Inches Podcast:  Previewing the Husky Football Position Groups

A week from the long-anticipated start to the Pac-12 football season, the University of Washington has many questions to be answered.

New coach Jimmy Lake has to replace big names on both sides of the ball.

Defenders such as down lineman Levi Onwuzurike and pass rusher Joe Tryon, who opted out for the NFL draft.

Blockers such as offensive tackle Trey Adams and center Nick Harris, both trying to make their way through pro football with Buffalo and Cleveland.

Lake also needs to find the next quarterback to replace Jacob Eason, now with the Indianapolis Colts.

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down and project the contributors for the 2020 season.