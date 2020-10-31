SI.com
4th and Inches Podcast:  Previewing the Husky Football Position Groups

Trevor Mueller

A week from the long-anticipated start to the Pac-12 football season, the University of Washington has many questions to be answered.  

New  coach Jimmy Lake has to replace big names on both sides of the ball. 

Defenders such as down lineman Levi Onwuzurike and pass rusher Joe Tryon, who opted out for the NFL draft.

Blockers such as offensive tackle Trey Adams and center Nick Harris, both trying to make their way through pro football with Buffalo and Cleveland.

Lake also needs to find the next quarterback to replace Jacob Eason, now with the Indianapolis Colts.

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down and project the contributors for the 2020 season. 

Football

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert on Ducks Rivalry, 'It's Stupid. It's Oregon'

The former University of Washington quarterback had the ultimate diss for hated rival Oregon. Nearly three decades later, he can't recall the game at all.

Dan Raley

AimeeAllen

What We Found After Examining the UW Quarterbacks' Videotapes

Some trends and clues popped out from the school-released media of Thursday's scrimmage while coach Jimmy Lake continues to keep the competition secret.

Dan Raley

monkeyarms

WATCH: Which Current Husky Football Player is Best Suited to Wear No. 1?

The Washington jersey that bears No. 1 is unassigned. Warren Moon, Reggie Williams, John Ross and LonZell Hill previously have worn it. Who's next?

Mike Martin

mickb123

Road to 1991 Perfection: Andy Mason Always Talked and Played a Good Game

The UW defensive end became a starter as just a sophomore for the national championship team. He grew up quick and played well.

Dan Raley

HuskyFan1982

Road to 1991 Perfection: Don James' Thursday Talks Made People Listen

The University of Washington football coach set aside time each week to speak to his players about life. Fifteen minutes or so. He talked about everything but football.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Taking an Early Look at WSU

Former Cougar quarterback and current radio broadcaster Alex Brink previews the Cougar program.

Trevor Mueller

Ulofoshio Was Once the Nation's 2,629th Prospect — He's Better Than That

The University of Washington inside linebacker has gone from unwanted to walk-on to starter. The Huskies got lucky.

Mike Martin

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Strong Safety is Only for the Strong

The University of Washington has no fiercer position competition than in the back row with multiple returning starters, promising newcomers and even a guy who started in the Rose Bowl.

Dan Raley

monkeyarms

UW Commit Tunuufi Experiences Rollercoaster High School Season

The Salt Lake City defensive tackle lost three of his first four games but is now in the playoffs. The comeback has been satisfying.

Mike Martin

Behind the 8-Ball: Here's Who Wore That Number Best

With eight days until the Washington Huskies kick off against the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin looks at who wore jersey No. 8 the best in the last decade.

Kaila Olin