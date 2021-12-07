Pro Football Focus Chooses 7 Huskies to All-League Team

Pro Football Focus, which always has its own novel way of looking at things, recently released its four-layered All-Pac-12 team and went heavy on University of Washington defensive backs.

PFF selected Husky cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon plus nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles to its first team, while surprisingly choosing safety Asa Turner, just a four-game starter, to its third unit.

Offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland and defensive tackle Tuli Letuligaseno were third-team choices, while inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio received honorable-mention attention.

It didn't matter to PFF that Letuligaseno was part of a defensive front that largely was responsible for permitting 193.6 yards per game or that Ulofoshio missed half of the season with an arm injury that required surgery.

While seven players singled out for accolades from a 4-8 team would seem to indicate that they were mismanaged, which was one reason cited for coach Jimmy Lake getting fired, there was one glaring omission with this group.

Where's Race Porter?

PFF saluted four Pac-12 punters, but no Porter, which seemed odd since he finished with a 48.5-yard per kick average on 53 boots. That ranked him fourth nationally and tops among all conference punters. Porter had a long punt of 73 yards. He did everything for the Huskies except hold on place-kicks ... wait a minute, he did that, too.

Otherwise, no quibbles. You can access PFF's All-Pac-12 team here.

