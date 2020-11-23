SI.com
HuskyMaven
Ranked and Unbeaten BYU Rejects Game with UW and Tells Why

Dan Raley

Eighth-ranked and unbeaten BYU apparently can afford to be choosy in a pandemic-disrupted college football season, even as an independent, and has turned down a chance to play the University of Washington next weekend.

It appears the Cougars (9-0) weren't keen on being a tentative opponent or having no firm say in where the game would be played.

The UW, by Pac-12 directive, wanted to be able to pull out of the contest at the last minute if a conference opponent suddenly became available. Plus the league strongly suggested that non-conference games be played in Pac-12 cities.

So BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, the former California football coach from 1997 to 2001, said no thanks.

Holmoe even released a statement on Monday, explaining the school's actions involving the UW.

"We remain open to exploring to add football games, and have been throughout the season," the AD said. "In that exploration process there are a variety of factors that need to be considered, including location, prep time for the game, the chances of the game being played, the testing protocols that are in place and what the game would do for our resume.

"At this point of the season, having played nine games and being nationally ranked, we are involved in discussions for possible match-ups with other teams, on common open dates, for the benefit of both teams."

The Huskies, dealing with cancellation of the Apple Cup against Washington State, now turn their attention elsewhere to find a game, possibly against Utah, a Pac-12 South Division school not on their original schedule.  

BYU had played the Huskies each of the past two seasons, losing 35-7 in Seattle and 45-19 in Provo, Utah, so it might have been leery of putting its unbeaten record on the line.

The Mormon school also has been cast as sort of  a Pac-12 stepchild for the past three decades since it was involved in overtures to join and expand the conference but was passed over. 

BYU simply might have wanted some respect shown in its way rather than giving into everything.

