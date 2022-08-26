A Rare Moment with Husky Offensive Lineman Myles Murao

The University of Washington football season doesn't open for another week, but Myles Murao already has emerged victorious.

It's personal. Literally a step forward. A couple of steps in the right direction. Quite possibly the long-awaited Husky beginning for him.

"I feel very healthy right now," Murao said. "It's my first camp being fully healthy all the way through, so I feel pretty comfortable about it."

The 6-foot-3, 319-pound redshirt freshman offensive guard from Torrance, California, is among the most heavily recruited players on the UW roster who still hasn't played on game day, joined by running back Sam Adams II and center Geirean Hatchett, who all should be ready to go this fall.

An elite 4-star prospect for Southern California's Mater Dei High School powerhouse, Murao chose Washington over scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.

Myles Murao (50) has maintained his health this fall. Dan Raley

He came so widely promoted, some overzealous UW fans even suggested he might start as soon as he stepped on campus, replacing the NFL-bound Nick Harris.

"I expected just to get to work right away," Murao said. "I wasn't sure if I was going to play because I knew there were a lot of good guys."

Instead, Murao wasn't able to finish spring practice this year or last, dealing with multiple knee injuries and watching things conclude without him. He plays with a brace on each knee, more as a precautionary move now.

Injured players and freshmen typically are off limits to media members. On the same day that the UW named Michael Penix Jr. as its starting quarterback, Murao was off to the side taking part in his first interview in Montlake.

Myles Murao waits his turn in a practice drill. Dan Raley

If he wasn't ready to play before, he is now. However, there are 16 offensive linemen pushing for those five UW starting jobs up front. He remains hopeful, competitive and, above all, in good health as he seriously bids for playing time for the first time.

Currently, he's been running No. 2 at right guard behind sixth-year senior Henry Bainivalu.

"[I'm] just working every day trying to get better," Murao said. "There's a lot of good guys in the room. We're all pushing each other to be better. Right now, I feel like there are a lot of spots open so who knows what's going to happen."

