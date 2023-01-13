Rosengarten Honored As Freshman All-American

When Roger Rosengarten arrived on campus, he already had quite a reputation among Husky fans. The four-star recruit from Valor Christian High School in Colorado showed up as a 6'5, 260-pound offensive lineman with arguably the most unique recruiting tape of the 21st century.

You could scour the country every year for 10 years and not find an offensive line prospect that plays with the edge and ferocity that Rosengarten displayed on his tape. He had to deal with a lot of adversity over his first two seasons with the Huskies, between the COVID-shortened 2020 season, a 4-8 2021 year that saw massive struggles along the offensive line, while attempting to add 40 pounds and at the same time maintaining his quickness and athleticism.

2022 changed everything offensively for the Huskies, and Rosengarten was a big part of that up front. He started all 13 games at right tackle, and anchored an offensive line that only allowed seven sacks on the season. Rosengarten's efforts have landed him on the Football Writer Association of America's Freshman All-America team.

This is Rosengarten's second Freshman All-American honor, as he and wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk were both named to College Football News' Freshman All-America team.

Going forward, Rosengarten is going to be a key contributor up front. With the Huskies looking to replace three starters along the interior of the offensive line, Rosengarten and left tackle Troy Fautanu have become the de facto veterans of the line.

While they're going to be asked to do a lot next season, Washington fans should feel very confident going into 2023 with their athletic, and newly decorated, bookends on the offensive line.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Roman Tomashoff of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @rtomashoff34 or @UWFanNation

Have a question? Message me on Twitter!