Scoutlook: Husky Freshman Geirean Hatchett is a Punisher as a Pulling Guard

Freshman offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett's skill set is reminiscent of former Washington Husky and current Indianapolis Colt Jake Eldrenkamp. From his nasty disposition to his physicality, this run blocker may find himself on the field early this fall.

As a pulling guard, Hatchett will be noticed right away for his ability to manhandle defenders at the second level. He greets defenders with bad intentions.

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller looks at the freshman lineman's entire game.

Size: His 6-foot-4, 295-pound frame as a freshman is ideal for an interior lineman.

Speed: Hatchett does not have an elite first step and can be beat off the snap, but he has straight-line speed when pulling.

Strength: Looking at pure strength, Hatchett holds his own. He gets low and gains leverage on defenders.

Hands: Hatchett’s hands are heavy. If he gets them on a defender, he dominates them. Quicker players give him problems.

Feet: Hatchett is a polished run-blocker who can be an elite pulling guard. He is quick to the hole and maneuvers to the next level. His shuffle will need to be developed at the next level.

Football IQ: Geirean understands running schemes. As a pulling guard, Hatchett goes to the second level well to spring the ball-carrier free.

Scoutlook: As a run-blocker, Geirean Hatchett is an impressive prospect. He is a physical pulling guard, with his ability to pull likely to get him on the field sooner than later. With his development as a pass-blocker, Hatchett should develop into a complete interior guard with a high ceiling.

Husky Comparison: Jake Eldrenkamp

Summary: Hatchett has all of the physical tools and the mindset to be an elite offensive lineman at Washington. The Huskies have recruited well on the offensive since Scott Huff's arrival as the position coach, so Hatchett might see only rotational duty in four games this fall. It would be no surprise if he makes the two-deep roster as a redshirt freshman.