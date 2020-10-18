SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Scoutlook: Will Freshman Center Myles Murao Be an Early Contributor?

Trevor Mueller

Nick Harris didn't need long as a true freshman offensive lineman to play for the University of Washington football team. Currently with Cleveland Browns, Harris received spot duty before earning a starting spot at right guard.

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller examines the similarities between freshman newcomer Myles Murao and Nick Harris. Could Murao could be an early contributor, too?

Size: At 6-foot-2, Myles Murao is undersized for the outside but he projects well as an interior lineman. His 312-pound frame is ideal for the college level.

Speed: In high school, Murao was quick at getting to the second level. He is explosive in run protection.

Strength: Myles has shown his strength against some of the best prospects in the country. He uses his frame to bully defensive linemen.

Feet: Murao’s footwork rates as elite. He is balanced and light on his feet. He shuffles his feet well in pass protection in moving D-lineman around the pocket.

Hands: With powerful hands, Murao gets into the chest of defenders. Once he has his hands on a defender, he finishes blocks.

Football IQ: As an offensive lineman, Murao understands protection schemes. He pulls well and locates linebackers at the next level. He picks up pass rushers and identifies stunts and blitzes.

Scoutlook: Myles Murao is an impressive lineman. As a run blocker, he is ready for the D-1 level. He is a road-grader who is not easy to elude. He is a promising as a pulling guard who punishes defenders. He moves well in pass protection. A knee injury didn’t let him bend as much as desired, but with training he has the ability to become an elite pass protector.

Husky Comparison: Nick Harris

Summary: His ability as a collegian is unlimited. Murao was the No. 2 center prospect in the country for the class of 2020 and will try to live up to it.  

He projects as a center in the line behind senior Luke Wattenberg, who is projected to start. If the Huskies are able to preserve Murao's redshirt, he could be a four-year starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Shared in the National Championship Rewards

The former University of Washington offensive coordinator took a midseason beating but he was there to see the Huskies run the table for a title.

Dan Raley

by

Patrick T

Huskies Limit Scrimmage Info, But Appear to be Making Strides

No word on which quarterback played the best over the weekend in game-like conditions as UW shields their progress.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH: Husky Maven Podcast Addresses New Defensive Leaders, Coaching Insecurity

Our Second Thought discussion addresses the Washington's defensive changes created by the departures of Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike. Who are the defensive leaders now? And is there a coach feeling some heat?

Mike Martin

Huskies Hold Saturday Scrimmage, No Word How Well It Went

Freshman tight end catches short touchdown pass from new quarterback during weekend competition.

Dan Raley

All Eyes Are on the Quarterback Battle: Who Will Lead the Huskies?

The University of Washington hasn't had a wide-open quarterback competition since 2014. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller looks at the many candidates seeking the job now.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Breaks Down the Washington Football Schedule

The broadcaster joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin on On Second Thought as they look at the Washington Huskies football schedule. Will the California or Oregon game be Washington's toughest?

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Experienced a Painful and Emotional UW Return

After taking the Toledo head-coaching job, the former Husky offensive coordinator learned the MAC school had scheduled Washington and he couldn't believe it.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

With Philip Rivers Stumbling, Guess Whose Name Came Up?

The Colts, of course, have a former University of Washington quarterback on the roster with a big arm people would like to see.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel's Return Fired Up Billy Joe Hobert

The former University of Washington quarterback remembered something that was said the year before that irked him entering the Toledo game.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

JT Tuimoloau's 5-Star Work Ethic Separates Him from the Pack

There is no shortage of high school football players that are 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. What separates SI All-American JT Tuimoloau from the rest of the players in the country is his work-ethic.

Mike Martin