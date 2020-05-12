HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: Robert Wyrsch, Growing into a UW O-Lineman

Trevor Mueller

Size: At 6-foot-7, Robert Wyrsch’s height is prototypical for a bookend tackle. His 270-pound frame has room for growth.

Speed: Wyrsch is a gifted athlete with quick feet. He moves well and has a strong lower half from his time playing basketball and water polo.

Strength: Wyrsch is very powerful. He generates his strength from his bottom half. He dominates defensive linemen at the point of attack in run blocking.

Hands: He has active hands that get into the chest of defenders. Once he engages the defender, they have a hard time disengaging.

Footwork: Wyrsch starts with a wide base and explodes low. He has a tendency to stand up too quickly. In pass protection, he can stand up and get moved around.

Football IQ: He is a quick learner that has picked up the game in a year and a half. He understands gap schemes and has picked up blocking assignments.

Scoutlook: Wyrsch is a special athlete. He is flexible and has an aggressive mentality. He looks for contact and finishes blocks. Quick to learn, Wyrsch has the mental makeup to pick up the game on a deep level. He has all the physical tools to be successful at the D-1 level. As he learns the game, he has the opportunity to become a valuable bookend tackle.

Husky Comparison: Trey Adams

