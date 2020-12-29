Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Sean McGrew Joins Others in UW's Rush to Return for 2021

The Huskies senior running back was the starter when the four-game season ended. He's coming back for a sixth year.
Sean McGrew waited for his blockers to get out of the way, and then he made his move.

The University of Washington senior running back on Tuesday became the fourth player in 24 hours to declare his intentions to return for the 2021 season with a morning Instagram post.

The day before, offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland and tight end Cade Otton, plus outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, each announced he was coming back. 

"Unfinished business" was part of McGrew's social-media message.

With McGrew choosing to play a sixth college season, the Huskies will welcome 20 of the 22 starters from the lineup they used in their final outing against Stanford. The tailback from Torrance, California, has played in 36 Husky games in his career. 

Against the Cardinal, the 5-foot-7, 175-pound McGrew rushed for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries in the UW's lone defeat, a 31-26 setback at Husky Stadium.

Starting two games, McGrew led the Huskies with 227 yards and 4 TDs on 43 carries, sharing the rushing duties in the four-game season with three others — fellow senior Kamari Pleasant, sophomore Richard Newton and redshirt freshman Cam Davis.

Pleasant, who started the other two games at tailback, could return as well, but hasn't revealed his intentions yet. 

