Secret of Michael Penix Jr. Is Starting to Get Out

Every time someone referenced the three-player quarterback competition at the University of Washington over the past month — and let's be honest here — the reaction of those in the know was what competition?

Now fresh-faced Sam Huard has the arm to play at this level, especially dropping it deep over a secondary, but the young lefty needs to build comfort and swagger before the Husky job is delegated to him someday.

Dylan Morrris, who's still just a sophomore, will play again if needed, though much more conservatively rather than as the self-styled gunslinger he envisioned of himself.

Those two should be taking copious notes and learn from the grad student.

Michael Penix Jr. showed them in spring and fall practice how to get the job done, and last Saturday he demonstrated once more what makes a successful college QB.

It was mind-boggling how everyone sort of dismissed him in the preseason, especially nationally, suggesting that his injury history, which granted is fairly significant, made everything else moot.

This is a big-time guy. You don't lead a perennial second-division team such as Indiana to victories over Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State, and not get credit for it.

Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who helped turned Jake Haener into Jake Haener at Fresno State, make it no secret he's a hard grader when it comes to his players, but he gave Penix all high marks following Saturday's 45-20 victory over Kent State.

If he can stay healthy, Penix should make everyone in the Pac-12 nervous when they play him. He has a veteran and redrawn offensive line fronting him that gets an upgrade in All-Pac-12 tackle Jaxson Kirkland this week. A talented wide-receiver corps. A spread offense made for him.

While the lightweight Husky non-conference schedule will keep Penix well hidden for at least another week, this might be a small thing but a bunch of off-the-cuff New York podcasters riffing on college football discovered the Husky quarterback during Week One. It appears the secret is getting out.

They lumped Penix together with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Syracuse running back Sean Tucker as their national players of the week.

A sophomore, Richardson led the Gators past Utah 29-26 by completing 17 of 24 passes for 168 yards and rushing 11 times for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tucker, another sophomore, helped the Orange to a 31-7 win over Louisville by rushing 21 times for 100 yards and a score, and catching 6 passes for 84 yards and a TD.

Penix was good on 26 of 39 passes for 345 yards and 4 touchdowns, and ran for another 27 yards on 4 carries, against Kent State.

There's no reason to think the lefty won't pile up big numbers again against Portland State before he gets his first real Husky test against Michigan State.

