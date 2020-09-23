Should Joe Tryon Opt Back in if Huskies Play a Season?

Joe Tryon opted out of his final two University of Washington football seasons three weeks ago, with the outside linebacker reportedly signing with an agent and making himself available for the NFL draft.

Now that a Pac-12 season looks possible for the end of October or early November, what if he wants back in?

Should Tryon be allowed to come back? Would he want to?

As an All-America candidate and an All-Pac-12 second-team selection, Washington fans would no doubt lobby on his behalf to play one more season before pursuing pro football.

Since he signed and made himself no longer college eligible, Tryon faces major complications should he try and return.

But, hey, it's a pandemic-altered college football landscape and all sorts of rules are getting bent or changed.

Tryon and the UW could try to go through the student-athlete reinstatement process to regain eligibility for the upcoming season.

Should Joe Tryon opt back there there is a Pac-12 season?

Check out our reasonings why he should and should not come back in the video above.