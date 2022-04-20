Sights and Sounds of Spring Practice No. 10, with Grubb Supplying QB Update

The Husky offensive coordinator broke down the progress of his three players.

Ten down, five to go.

That's where everyone stands with University of Washington spring football practices.

Nine down, No. 5 to go.

That was the order in which the Husky quarterbacks took 11-on-11 snaps, at least over the first hour of practice made available for media viewing.

On Wednesday, sophomore Dylan Morris initially had control of the No. 1 offense, swapping places with Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr., who's usually been the leadoff player at that position. Redshirt freshman Sam Huard remained third in the rotation.

Their marching orders were to move things along as quickly as possible.

However, the highlight of those 15 or so plays was defensive rather than offensive, with sophomore cornerback Jacobe Covington making a perfect break on a Morris pass, diving and cleanly knocking the ball away from tight end Quinton Moore.

Penix had the longest completion of this offensive exchange, throwing a 20-yarder to walk-on senior Brennan Holmes, who stretched out to make a fully extended catch on the left sideline and was slow getting up.

Afterward, Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was asked if he had a starting quarterback, to which he responded with a grin, "Don't have one yet. I've got three of them."

On request, Grubb offered updates on each player's progress throughout this spring, beginning with Morris, a 15-game UW starter over the past two seasons.

"I think D-Mo has gotten better with his decision-making," the coach said. "That's been was one of his big faults, was turning the ball over a little bit last year, and I think he's refined that. He's gotten a little bit more disciplined in taking care of the ball."

With Huard, who started the Huskies' last outing against WSU in the Apple Cup, it's been handling the technical aspects of his position and catching up to the others.

"With Sam, mechanically in some of his ball-handling things and of the finer points of being a quarterback starter in a college program, he's gotten a little better in that," Grubb said.

For Penix, a 17-game starter at his Big Ten school, it's been a matter of him demonstrating more of a sense of urgency with his teammates and getting them to respond to him.

"One of the strengths with Mike is he's a very cool customer," Grubb said. "It's seeing him be at a different level and getting everyone to come to his level. He does that in his own way and he's getting really, really good at it. I've seen improvement in that. We just want to keep it moving."

Star Search

Among the normal Husky starters missing from the 10th spring practice were sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who suffered some sort of foot injury on Monday, and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa, absent for reasons unknown.

Practice Penalties

With two-thirds of spring practice in the books, the Huskies by now know what to expect from new coach Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff.

The workouts move so fast there's no time for idly standing around, dancing to Michael Jackson songs in mid-drill or getting in fights with each other, all of which happened the year before, with the latter happening frequently.

The atmosphere under DeBoer is much more workmanlike, demanding but not overly punishing, though there are some interesting reminders on how to do things right.

Drop a ball as a defensive back, such as hybrid Husky defender Dominique Hampton did on Wednesday, and it's drop and give me 10 push-ups right there, as shown in the video below.

Offensive players who mess up have to wait until the end of practice to pay a price, when they must crawl from sideline to sideline, clutching a football with both hands, which is no easy chore.

At the end of practice, sophomore defensive tackle Voi Tunuffi was seen doing up-downs every 10 yards, with fellow linemen Tuli Letuligasenoa and Noa Ngalu urging him on.

No. 1 Defense

The first group of defenders who took the field included Jeremiah Martin and Bralen Trice at edge rushers, Tunuufi and Letuligasenoa at down linemen, Alphonzo Tupuola and Cam Bright at inside linebackers, Mishael Powell and Covington at cornerbacks, Alex Cook and Asa Turner at safeties, and Hampton at the Husky position.

Covington filled in for UC Davis transfer Jordan Perryman, who is still out with some minor ailment, though he's been making a move on his own for more time.

No. 1 Offense

The first-unit UW offense has had little change, running out a line, from left to right, of Troy Fautanu, Nate Kalepo, Corey Luciano, Vic Curne and Matteo Mele, with Devin Culp at tight end, Aaron Dumas at running back, Morris at quarterback and Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Taj Davis at wide receiver.

Wattenberg Watches

Seated in the end-zone stands watching practice was last year's starting Husky center Luke Wattenberg, awaiting next week's NFL draft. Kidded that he might have a seventh year of UW eligibility available, Wattenberg smiled and said, "I wish."

