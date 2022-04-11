Alphonzo's Anniversary is Among Sights and Sounds of UW Spring Practice No. 6

The Huskies are busy preparing for their first scrimmage on Friday.

Standing in a windy Husky Stadium, Alphonzo Tuputala called it "our anniversary," referencing Zion Tupuola-Fetui, as well as himself.

He wasn't talking about anyone's birthday or wedding or anything fun.

On Monday, the University of Washington inside linebacker was remembering how a year ago that he and ZTF within days of each other tore an Achilles tendon and were knocked of spring practice.

What was different was everyone knew what ZTF, an All-Pac-12 edge rusher, had done, but no one was privy to what happened to Tuputala, a back-up player, only that he was out.

Then coach Jimmy Lake neglected to fill in the media on Tuputala's situation until much later in the fall.

"I near really was bothered or cared whether my name was out there or not," Tuputala said. "Once I tore my Achilles, I was already five minutes into my rehab. I was already looking at that the same day."

Both players recovered from their injuries in six months. ZTF made his season debut in the sixth game against UCLA; Tuputala came back a week later at Arizona.

What's different about them and their football career paths since the injury is Tuputala has advanced to the No. 1 defense this spring while ZTF, whose 2021 season ended with a concussion, remains on the second unit.

"It's already been a year," Tuputala said. "I'm grateful to God that he's brought me this far."

Cold Snap

With the sixth of 15 spring practices complete, the following are observations from a Monday morning so cold the new UW coaches couldn't have been faulted had they momentarily yearned for Fresno and its much warmer offseason workout weather. Still, edge-rusher coach Eric Schmidt was the brave one, wearing a shirt and shorts to this frigid session and didn't flinch, unlike his coaching peers who were bundled in coats and pants.

Tunnel Vision

Husky coach Kalen DeBoer entered the tunnel and headed for practice at 8:14, which is his routine. Generally a friendly sort, DeBoer said "good morning" to the first group of people he passed but he didn't stop and chat them up. He probably wanted to.

Among the guys going the other direction was Landon Hatchett, the younger brother of Husky center Geirean Hatchett, a Ferndale High School player and one of the nation's top offensive lineman recruits. This 6-foot-3, 285-pound Hatchett also is being heavily pursued by Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M, USC, Oregon and Michigan. He's come to three UW practices to watch his brother, which bodes well for the Huskies' efforts in signing him.

Word Game

Not long after DeBoer wandered through, redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Huard came running down the tunnel in hurry, leaped up and slapped the word "compete" emblazoned on the ceiling above him and headed for his position group.

Individual Workout

As the Huskies began to gather together at midfield for practice, wide receiver Rome Odunze dropped and did 10 push-ups on the spot. It appeared that he did this all on his own.

Bouncing Back

Running backs Richard Newton and Cam Davis, ruled out of spring ball with injuries, and fellow runner Caleb Berry, held out after a recent bout with COVID-19, were dressed in sweats as they came out to watch another practice. This time, however, all three got in line, took part in a receiving drill and caught lob throws.

As the Rolling Stones' song "Gimme Shelter" played overhead, one of the rare moments that music dominated the stadium noise during practice, Newton ran down the field flapping his arms like a big bird.

Kirkland on Hold

Offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland showed up wearing a hoodie and the same black protective boot on his right foot, still awaiting an NCAA decision on his desire to play a sixth college season.

No Sirmon

In front of the media, DeBoer's Huskies briefly ran an 11-on-11 drill and showed off New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas running quick hitters while he operated with the No. 1 offense. Dumas replaced redshirt freshman Camden Sirmon, who was the No. 1 back until he injured a leg or a knee on Friday and relegated to being a spectator on Monday.

Fender Bender

Michael Penix Jr., like all Husky quarterbacks, wears a yellow jersey that signifies he is not to be hit in practice. However, the Indiana transfer still felt some contact from an overeager sophomore defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi, who bumped into him, startling everyone but not doing any damage.

Walk the Line

Moving from drill to drill, it's not unusual to see redshirt freshman offensive linemen Roger Rosengarten, Gaard Memmelaar and Hatchett walking together. They came in together, along with Myles Murao and Sam Peacock, and anywhere from four to five of them, currently all second-teamers, will play in the same lineup someday.

Scrimmage Dates

The Huskies are building toward their first full-fledged scrimmage on Friday, which won't be open to the general public or the media.

However, UW supporters and reporters will be able to watch DeBoer's football team in action in scrimmages that will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m., and in the closing Spring Preview on Saturday, April 30, at 11:30 a.m.

