Sooner than Later, Bookie Radley-Hiles Will Show What He's Got

The Oklahoma transfer is going through an indoctrination, getting brought up to speed on the Husky system.
Oklahoma transfer cornerback Bookie Radley-Hiles got acquainted with everyone for the first time in a University of Washington spring practice setting, slapping hands, sharing hugs and bouncing to the practice rhythm.

In his first Husky workout on Wednesday, he was the guy with the long braid sticking out the back of his helmet, the "Welcome to Inglewood" tattoo on his left arm, the tall black socks and No. 4 on his jersey.

While the California native is still learning a new secondary system, Radley-Hiles has been pressing the the staff for instant information. Presumably he left the Sooners to learn something different from the Huskies, who put a strong emphasis on this position area. 

"He's been bugging our coaches about what the new techniques are," UW coach Jimmy Lake said. "He's been chomping at the bit."

His credentials are extensive. Radley-Hiles started for three seasons for Oklahoma and was known as an overly physical player who could lose his helmet and also draw a targeting penalty. 

The UW staff no doubt will work on the latter with him in order to keep him on the field. 

"The last college he played at, and when we saw him in high school, he plays with a high motor," Lake said. "He's extremely tough. We felt like we added a physical competitor to our roster."

We took a little footage of the newcomer early in Wednesday's practice. 

The Huskies often went with a secondary of returning starters Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon at the corners, sophomore Kamren Fabiculanan at nickel back and past starters Cameron Williams and Alex Cook at the safeties.

Once the pads come on, Radley-Hiles should start working his way into the rotation with all the other candidates fairly quickly in what is always an overly competitive position room. 

"Right now, he's putting a lot of hard work in," Lake said. "He's got a ways to go like a lot of these guys do."

None of them have an Oklahoma pedigree, though.

