Sounds Like UW Football is Near: A Moment With the Voice, Tony Castricone

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin spoke with the Husky broadcaster about spring football and the coming fall season.

Spring football is just around the corner and Tony Castricone is ready to report to practice.

The University of Washington broadcaster is eager to see the position battles of April evolve and who makes a move, a process that didn't happen a year ago because the pandemic canceled everything.

Yes, wide receivers Puka Nacua and Ty Jones have left the program.

Castricone was quick to point out that opportunities are now in place for multiple young players to step up and join Terrell Bynum in the lineup. He mentioned Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. He wants to see what Marquis Spiker does, describing him as a "clutch guy in a couple of third-down situations."

With the recent roster movement, spring football will be especially important for solidifying the passing game, the broadcaster said.

"Jimmy Lake's offense is going to be based on being balanced," Castricone said. "Obviously half of that equation is the ability to throw the football. As far as your big plays, I think we're going to find out a lot this spring."

Castricone also understands that defensive improvements must be made, such as stopping the run and getting off the field after third down. He specifically referenced the Stanford game, the lone loss last season, as a third-down defensive struggle.

"Being able to just stop the run, we know that [Washington] is going to have a rock-solid secondary, but stopping that run is going to be key to getting back to the Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 Championship," Castricone noted.

Looking ahead to the fall season and calling games with people sitting in the stands has Castricone overly enthused to pick up where he left off.

"It really is special to throw on that headset and hear the murmur of the crowd even before anything happens," Castricone said. "Then you hear the roar of the crowd after a play and those kind of moments are just absolutely awesome."

For the full conversation with Tony Castricone, check out the video above.