Speedy Michigan Receiver Enters Portal; Could He be UW-Bound?

Former Wolverine wideout Giles Jackson is looking to return to the West Coast and the Huskies might be a viable option.

Michigan wide receiver and kick returner Giles Jackson entered the transfer portal on March 29, looking for a new school, and Washington might be one of his options, according to a report out of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Jackson is a California native and the cousin of incoming Husky freshman defensive back Vince Nunley, who is set to enroll this summer. Those two played together at Freedom High School in Oakland.

The UW and Michigan, of course, are set to meet on the football field on September 11 back there.

The speedy Jackson, who has kick returns of 97 and 95 yards for the Wolverines, entered the portal after sliding down Michigan's receiver depth chart. In the process, he apparently felt he was underutilized.

There's no question the junior has top-level speed and he's indicated he wants to return to the West Coast.

"Jackson is similar in build to the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive weapon, Tyreek Hill," said Brandon Brown Publisher of Wolverine Digest, like Husky Maven a Sports Illustrated affiliate. "Obviously Giles isn't as fast as Hill, but build-wise, ability-wise and open field-wise, that's him."

The Huskies didn't offer Jackson coming out of high school. However, with two roster spots open following the departure of sophomore receivers Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne, the UW might be looking to add another pass-catcher.

"Jackson had more explosive plays than anyone else on the roster," Brown said. "But Michigan wasn't great at getting him the ball."

Washington State and Oregon also are thought to be vying for Jackson, who would have up to three seasons of eligibility remaining because of pandemic provisions. He might not have to sit out as a transfer, depending on upcoming NCAA legislation.

The Huskies, of course, strongly vet all of their transfer portal possibilities and won't take the Michigan player simply because he has a relative on the team.

Jackson comes with a caveat. He wore No. 0 at Michigan once the NCAA began permitting teams to use that digit. Washington currently has one assigned 0 or 1 to a player offensively or defensively.

