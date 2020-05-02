Reception Desk: Spiker Checks In at UW, Hype Remains Unpacked

The hype surrounding Marquis Spiker, the all-everything wide receiver from Southern California, was not unlike thick, puffy contrails spewing from a jetliner.

This stuff followed him everywhere he went.

Unlimited scholarship offers. Unreal stats. Unrestrained expectations.

Spiker chose the University of Washington over 13 other offers, becoming the headliner of the Huskies' 2018 class, and he was all but guaranteed instant playing time by those writing his praises.

Two years later, this gifted 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass-catcher from Murrieta Valley High School in Wildomar, southeast of Los Angeles, remains well down the UW depth chart.

After catching 244 passes in high school, Spiker has pulled in exactly 3 balls on the college level. It's a far cry from what he first envisioned when he chose the UW.

"I just love how I fit in there, on and off the field," he told scout.com when he committed to the Huskies. "The plan is to move me all around to take advantage of mismatches, and I think I'll have a chance to step in and contribute right away."

Instead, Spiker didn't play at all and redshirted during his first Husky season. He made sporadic appearances as a redshirt freshman this past season.

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice has been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated continues to provide uninterrupted coverage.

So is Spiker a bust?

It's far too soon to tell, but his immense schoolboy success hasn't translated to instant college stardom. And it's not like opportunity didn't present itself right away.

Spiker came to the Huskies with jobs to be had. Older receivers were adequate at best, more often panned for disappearing against top secondaries and for failing to get open deep. None were drafted.

He's now at risk of being passed up by younger receivers such as sophomore Puka Nacua and incoming freshman Jaden McMillan.

If anything, Spiker has reminded everyone that most players still are required to pay their dues at the college level before reaping its rewards.

In his favor, Spiker has demonstrated the ability to get down field and make a tough if not spectacular catch in coverage. He has 20-, 21- and 26-yard receptions.

Chances are, he likely hasn't played more often because he relies more on his improvisation and athleticism rather than precise pass routes to make things happen. He might have bad habits that need to be dealt with.

Spiker no longer has to manage the carnival atmosphere that once surrounded him. Depending on how he looks at it, that's either a blessing or a curse.

The good thing is he still has plenty of time to generate another buzz about his football talents.

SUMMARY: The California schoolboy legend played in 10 Husky games, often going unnoticed. His next move, if he's capable, is to take over the field.

GRADE (1 to 5): Spiker gets a 2.5. On the college level, it's still unclear how good he really is, whether he has elite skills. He's got plenty of time to show everyone.