Looking at Cade Otton and Nation's Top 10 Tight Ends

The University of Washington player will become a four-year starter this fall.

Cade Otton might be the best player on the University of Washington football team.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior from Tumwater, Washington, potentially is the highest Husky draft pick for 2022.

He'll soon be a four-year starter.

With all of that going for him, it seems only right to ask where Otton ranks among the nation's top college tight ends.

Reputations, honors and overall accomplishments were taken into consideration, especially since everyone's catches and games were so varied from this past pandemic-interrupted season.

Otton, even while appearing in just four outings, finished as a John Mackey Award semifinalist, which means that the group recognized him as one of the game's top eight tight ends.

We put him among college football's top three at his position.

Iowa State's Charlie Kolar, with his ample size and elite catching ability, resembles Rob Gronkowski, considered the NFL's most desired prototype.

Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer, a little shorter but a bit heavier and more athletic than most tight ends, is projected as another sure-fire pro when it's time.

Then there's Otton.

It's hard to quantify this, but the Husky senior might be the best blocking tight end of all of them. Fundamentally sound as the grandson of Washington state's winningest high school football coach, plus known for his work ethic, it's not far-fetched to think he treats this down-and-dirty chore with far more dedication than anyone else.

UW coach Jimmy Lake raved about Otton's blocking performances throughout this past season.

The only way to truly find out what others think is to watch the NFL determine a draft order for these guys when it's time. One would think the top three, or even four, counting the freakish Arik Gilbert who left LSU for Florida after one season, will be gone midway through the second round 14 months from now.

Here's a look at our top 10 tight ends entering next season:

1) Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-6, 257, Jr., Norman, Okla.

By far, the most desired college tight end. Two-time, first-team All-Big 12 selection. Third-team AP All-American. Should be in the next NFL draft, not next year's. Caught 44 passes for 591 and 7 touchdowns in 2020 in 11 games. Has 107 career receptions. Finalist for John Mackey Award. Wears No. 88.

2) Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, So., Dickinson, Texas

Second-team All-SEC selection. Started 20 of 22 games through two seasons for the Aggies. John Mackey Award finalist. Caught 46 passes for 506 yards and 6 scores in 10 games in 2020. Has 78 career catches. Wears No. 85.

3) Cade Otton, Washington, 6-5, 240, Sr., Tumwater, Wash.

First-team All-Pac-12 selection. Three-year and 27-game starter for Huskies. John Mackey Award semifinalist. Caught 18 passes for 258 yards and 3 scores in 4 games. Has 63 career catches. Unparalleled blocker. Wears No. 87.

4) Arik Gilbert, Florida, 6-5, 253, R-Fr., Marietta, Ga.

Transferred after one season at LSU to SEC competitor. Probably will stay just one more season before turning pro. Budding star. Caught 35 passes for 368 yards and 2 TDs in 8 games for the Tigers in 2020. Opted out before LSU season ended. Wears No. 2.

5) Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina, 6-4, 245, Sr., Cambridge, Mass.

All-Sun Belt first-team pick. Caught 25 passes for 517 yards and 4 TDs in 11 games in 2020. Big-play receiver who had receptions of 75, 72 and 57 yards during the 2020 season. Has 74 career catches. Wears No. 4.

6) Peyton Hendershot, Indiana, 6-4, 250, Jr., North Salem, Ind.

Third-team All-Big Ten selection. Caught 23 passes for 151 yards and 4 touchdowns in 8 games in 2020. Has 90 catches in his career. Starter in 31 of 36 games for the Hoosiers. Coming back from domestic-violence arrest. Wears No. 86.

7) Greg Dulcich, UCLA, 6-4, 245, So., Glendale, Calif.

Second-team All-Pac-12 selection. Started 5 of 7 games in 2020 and caught 26 balls for 517 yards and 5 touchdowns. Averaged nearly 20 yards per catch, second nationally among tight ends. Has 33 career catches. Wears No. 85.

8) Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 246, Jr., Madison, Wisc.



All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection. John Mackey Award watch list. Caught 30 balls for 305 yards and 4 scores in 2020. Started 23 of 34 games for Badgers. Has 99 career catches. Wears No. 84.

9) Braden Galloway, Clemson, 6-4, 240, Sr., Anderson, S.C.

Caught 27 balls for 369 and 2 scores in 12 games on the receiving end of Trevor Lawrence passes in 2020. Rebuilding his career after year-long suspension for testing positive for PED in 2019. Has 34 career catches. Wears No. 88.

10) Payne Durham, Purdue, 6-4, 255, So., Suwanee, Ga.

Caught 15 passes for 166 yards and 3 scores in 2020. Just getting started. Has 10 starts and 25 receptions in his short career. Wears No. 87.

