Tears Filled Husky Locker Room As Players Considered Their Football Journey

Everyone witnessed what a victory over Michigan State meant to University of Washington football fans, in particular for the students, who turned Husky Stadium into the running of the Pamplona bulls as they happily streamed onto the field.

What people didn't see was the Husky locker room, where a whole different set of emotions came rising to the surface, almost surprisingly so for first-year UW coach Kalen DeBoer.

"The biggest joy always is sitting back and watching players high-five and hugs and sometimes tears," DeBoer said at his Monday news conference. "It wasn't tears when we walked into the locker room, but, as I talked to individuals, there were guys who became choked up in what they had experienced, how they've seen themselves grow and this team grow."

A year ago, the Huskies weren't sure who they were anymore after opening the season with an embarrassing loss to FCS team Montana, followed by a one-sided defeat at Michigan on national TV.

All of that set a negative tone for a team full of NFL prospects, including two of the first 39 players drafted six months later, who simply weren't all that competitive once their confidence was shaken.

The Huskies won four out of 12 games, but even three of the victories were games not decided until the closing minutes, even seconds or overtime, against California, Arizona and Stanford.

Kalen DeBoer leads UW players into the stadium two hours before kickoff. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

A lot of things have changed, even with the Dawg Walk conducted two hours before kickoff. The players used to disembark from their busses and walk the length of the field on their own with loud music blaring over the public-address system. DeBoer leads them into the stadium now and everyone covers 100 yards in silence before heading to the dressing area.

An 11-point victory over Michigan State did a lot to restore full confidence in these UW players as they now prepare for a visit from Stanford on Saturday and the beginning of the Pac-12 schedule, unbeaten in three games ranked 18th in the AP poll.

"I don't think they're surprised, but I know they're really, in retrospect, thinking about where they're at in their confidence now compared to where they've been in the past weeks, months, years," DeBoer said. "That's why you do what you do as a football coach, not just building a great team but helping guys realize you can become more than even what you think you can. We're on that path."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation