    Terrell Bynum Runs Pac-12 Out Route, Joins Trojans

    Former Husky wide receiver is the latest to join conference rival as a player or coach.
    Author:

    The University of Washington continues to fill the rosters and the coaching staffs of Pac-12 rivals, with former Husky wide receiver Terrell Bynum revealing on Monday he will play next season for USC.

    His news comes after medically retired edge rusher Laiatu Latu transferred to UCLA; ex-outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe joined the Bruins; former defensive tackle Taki Taimani visited Oregon and put on a uniform, intimating he could end up there; wide-receivers coach Junior Adams left for the Ducks; and defensive-backs coach Terrence Brown took a job with California.

    A senior from Long Beach, California, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Bynum returns home to close out his college career. 

    Dealing with injuries, Bynum started 7 of the 12 games this past season for Washington, and finished as the Huskies' fourth-leading receiver with 26 catches for 426 yards and a team-best 4 touchdowns.

    Sources say Bynum met with new UW coach Kalen DeBoer and seemed ready to resume his career in Seattle before something changed and he surprised everyone by entering the transfer portal.

    Read More

    Coming out of St. John Bosco High School in Southern California, Bynum considered USC as one of his choices before singing with the Huskies. He'll join a new Trojans program headed up by Lincoln Riley.

    With USC and the UW not scheduled to meet next season, Bynum won't play against the Huskies unless the two teams advance to the Pac-12 championship game. 

    Terrell Bynum gets behind the Arizona secondary and scores.
