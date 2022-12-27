Skip to main content

Texas A&M Interest in Grubb Makes him UW's Highest-Paid Assistant Ever

The Husky offensive coordinator receives his second extension.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As Jen Cohen was traveling to San Antonio on Monday on Alaska Airlines flight 494, a Texas newspaper report was circulating that Texas A&M had made a strong push to hire Ryan Grubb as its next offensive coordinator.

It wasn't exactly clear if the University of Washington athletic director got things done before her plane landed, but within 24 hours news was circulating that Cohen had extended Grubb's salary a second time in just over a month.

First reported by The Athletic, Grubb, the Huskies' first-year offensive leader, will earn $2 million per season through 2025 — making him the UW's highest-paid football assistant coach ever, surpassing Jimmy Lake's $1.4 million wage when he was a defensive coordinator.

"One of things that we always talk about and that we understand, when you excel and do great things, other things will happen, other things will come," UW co-defensive coordinator William Inge said on Tuesday. "Coach Grubb is very deserving of some of the things he's been doing as the main leader on our offense. It's great he is here and wants to be here, and wants to be with us."

Cohen extended both UW coach Kalen DeBoer and Grubb during the week leading up to the Apple Cup against Washington State with the Huskies on the verge of completing the regular season at 10-2 and leading the nation in passing.

Coming with DeBoer from Fresno State, Grubb earned $350,000 at the Mountain West school and had agreed to a contract extension through 2025 that would have paid him $1.45 million to $1.67 million over those three seasons before the WSU game.

Texas A&M fell to 5-7 this season and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Darrell Dickey.

It won't be Ryan Grubb.

