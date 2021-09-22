Texas Running Back Megwa Passes on Final HS Season, Will Enroll at UW

An injury curtailed his senior season in Fort Worth, so the prized recruits turned to college.

Texas running back Emeka Megwa, one of the prized recruits in the University of Washington's 2022 class, has passed up his final high school season after an abbreviated start, reclassified his standing and will begin college classes in Seattle next week.

A 4-star player, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound from Nolan Catholic and Timber Creek high schools in Fort Worth, is eligible to practice and play for the Huskies immediately, but likely won't because he is recovering from an undisclosed injury.

The immediate thought was Megwa is such a high-profile player the UW wanted to bring him to the city and oversee his injury rehabilitation. He is expected to attend Saturday's night UW home game against California as a spectator.

"That's awesome," Husky junior safety Alex Cook said when he heard the news. "Let's get him on board, get him ready."

One of the more heavily recruited players in his class, Megwa chose the Huskies over Alabama and Notre Dame while fielding nearly 40 offers from the likes of Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and many more.



"I like all the schools across the country, but Washington was different from the player standpoint to the coaches, too," Megwa told CBS Sports in July when he announced his college decision in a streaming interview. "The coaches were really friendly and the players. It was like one big brotherhood. It's all competition and I wanted to be a part of a team like that."

The big and fast back transferred to Timber Creek from Nolan Catholic in January after rushing for more than 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns for the latter and helping earn a private-school state championship last season. He was a first-team all-state and all-district selection as a junior. He rushed for 1,786 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore alone in 2019.

However, Megwa didn't play a down for a 1-3 Timber Creek team this fall because of his injury. He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he's now graduated from Timber Creek and he will begin UW classes on Wednesday. Had he stayed, he wouldn't have signed his letter of intent until the end of the year.



