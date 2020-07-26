HuskyMaven
3 Players Who Could Make an Impact for Washington This Season

Mike Martin

Washington coach Chris Petersen stepped away from the program and quarterback Jacob Eason left early for the NFL, which got change in motion after a less than fulfilling 8-5 Husky season. 

Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake now runs the show and is expected to make notable alterations on both sides of the ball.

Below are three players who played in spurts or didn't play much at all last season but could be impactful this fall:

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

The 6-foot, 231-pound inside linebacker from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas is a former walk-on who was credited with two stops in 2018, both punishing hits that created two fumbles. As a redshirt freshman last season, he first played behind a couple of seniors and tried to make the best of his limited time on the field. He showed promise, earned more playing time and took over as a starter for the final three games and led the team in tackles with 32 over that time.

WR Puka Nacua

If people are looking for film on Nacua, there's not much out there from last season. What is available shows what he's capable of doing. He made his move and became a starter when he broke his foot. His first catch as a Husky went for a touchdown. At 6-1 and 210 pounds, he brings high-level skills.

WR Ty Jones

A proven Husky receiver in 2018, Jones missed much of last season with injuries and took a redshirt year available to him to get him healthy. At 6-4 and 210 pounds, he's fast and big enough to handle a lot of contact while running his route and able to make the near-impossible catch.

Video courtesy of Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest.

