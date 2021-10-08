Throwing Pick 6s: Predictions for Each Pac-12 Game at the Halfway Mark

Analysts Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller breakdown the sixth week of play and tell you who's going to win.

The Pac-12 has no unbeaten football teams left. After Week 5 of league play, might be hard to find one with fewer than two losses once conference play is over.

With the Oregon Ducks falling to Stanford on Saturday in overtime on the road, the loss greatly jeopardized any Pac-12 hopes of putting a team in the College Football Playoff.

Closer to home, the Washington Huskies already have three losses in five outings and with all of their experience who would have predicted that. A last-play 27-24 loss at Oregon State last Saturday continued the UW misery.

As the Husky coaches go on the road recruiting this weekend, check in with prospects and attend high school games, the rest of the conference likely will continue to beat up on one another.

Arizona State and Utah have yet to lose a conference outing in the South Division, but they're exempt from what's happened elsewhere.

The Sun Devils have put themselves in the driver's seat for the South title by beating UCLA last weekend. Yet now they host Stanford and it should be a competitive match-up.

Utah (2-2 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) has non-conference losses to BYU and San Diego State, but will try to remain unbeaten in league play against USC. The Utes have only beaten Washington State.

The Beavers sit atop of the North with historic wins over Washington and USC. They ended a nine-game losing streak to the Huskies and a 61-year dry spell of beating the Trojans in Los Angeles.

Oregon State will try to stay perfect in the North by beating WSU, which earned its first conference win over California.

Finally, UCLA headed to Arizona. The Wildcats have had a tough going to enter to the Jedd Fisch era. The Bruins likely will use this as a tune-up to face Washington the following week at Husky Stadium.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller pick each of the four games against the spread.